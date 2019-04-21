'Hairspray' comes to Munster High School in May

The Munster Theatre Company will wrap up its 2018-2019 season with the hit Broadway Musical, Hairspray May 2-5.
Featuring such songs as “You Can’t Stop the Beat”, “The Nicest Kids in Town”, and “I Can Hear the Bells”, this production features the work of more than 70 actors, directors, designers, musicians and technicians.
Senior Cali Grzybowski is playing the role of Tracy Turnblad, an ever-optimistic teen in early 1960s Baltimore. Her goal is to dance on the popular “Corny Collins Show” and integrate it with black dancers at the same time. Her actions pit those who are against integration with those who see beyond the color of one’s skin.
“This show does such a wonderful job of combining a serious subject with an essence of comic relief, and it touches on a subject still being dealt with presently," Grzybowski said. "I used to think that acting was just reading lines off a script, but I wholeheartedly admit it is much more than that.”
Junior Jack Sullivan is playing the smooth Link Larkin. “Hairspray is one of my favorite musicals. [The hardest part] is figuring out how to say and act out the character to make it your own and not just a copy of what is seen in the movie version," Sullivan said.
Senior Joe Bellahcen is the Technical Director for the show. In tackling the non-acting elements of the show, one part sticks out to him.
“For Hairspray, definitely the set. We are experimenting with a lot of new things with the set; building a giant can of hairspray is definitely a first for me!” In addition, over a dozen microphones must be put on nearly 2 dozen actors throughout each performance, Bellahcen said.
As the season wraps up, several graduating seniors, such as Grzybowski and Bellahcen, see the performing arts in their future. Sullivan, a junior, is planning on going into Musical Theatre in college, and has been courted by several colleges since auditioning at the Indiana Thespians State Conference this past January.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. May 2, 3, and 4 and 2 p.m. on May 5. Before the start of the May 4 performance, they will be recognizing their graduating theatre students. Tickets may be bought in advance at www.munaud.org. All online tickets are $8. At the door, adults and MHS students will pay $10, while all other tickets will be sold at $8 each.