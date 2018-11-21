Hammond Clinic in Munster closes for day after power outage

MUNSTER — The Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Clinic closed Wednesday because of a power outage.
Power was restored at the clinic, 7905 Calumet Ave. in Munster, but the outage affected phones and computer systems, spokesman Robert Blaszkiewicz said.
Patients who were at the clinic were sent home, and staff worked to reschedule patients for the rest of the day.
Franciscan ExpressCare at the Hammond Clinic will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Franciscan WorkingWell at the Hammond Clinic will reopen Monday.