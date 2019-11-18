HAMMOND — Families and business owners would see a stormwater fee hike on their May tax bills under an increase floated by the Hammond City Council on Monday night.
The hikes, if approved, would raise an estimated $2.5 million annually for Storm Water Management District operations, on top of the $2.25 million revenues estimated for 2019.
Under the ordinance, introduced on first reading Monday night:
- Single family homes, duplexes, and three-unit buildings will see an annual tax hike from $60 to $93, or a monthly increase of $2.75.
- Multi-family apartment buildings between four and 19 units will see a tax increase from $180 to $750 per year, or a monthly increase of $47.50.
- Commercial buildings with more than 19 units will see an increase from $420 to $1,080, or a monthly increase of $55.
- Industrial companies will see their annual rates increase from $420 to 1,953, or a monthly increase of $127.75.
City Councilman Dave Woerpel, D-5th, said the looming 2020 tax caps will otherwise leave the Hammond Storm Water Management District essentially unfunded and a rate hike was the only way to fund critical operations.
The district is responsible for maintaining and upgrading the city’s stormwater systems — from unclogging sewers and adhering to environmental protection laws to ensuring the city can adequately channel and dispose of its storm water.
Woerpel said there was an incident not too long ago where a Hammond restaurant was illegally dumping grease into the city's sewer system and the HSWMD had to respond.
"They spent a week out there. I think it was $17,000 in man hours. If we don't fund this department, it would be the city's responsibility to pay those wages and this and that, and then we would have to turn around and recoup those costs," he said.
The district’s board recently voted to approve the fee increases after determining it “necessary,” and the council must adopt to enact it, according to the ordinance introduced Monday night.
An analysis by Cender & Company determined the “minimum amount of funds necessary for the operation and maintenance” of the city’s stormwater systems, the ordinance states. The ordinance states the increases are equitably spread among residential, commercial and industrial property owners.
Failure to pass an increase will expose the city "to worsening overflows, inundations, legal challenges by governmental authorities and even higher costs to its residents," the ordinance states.
Schools, charitable groups, religious and church organizations are exempt from the tax, records show.
Other property classifications, including agricultural and industrial, commercial, residential and utility vacant land, will see increases.
The new rates take effect in January and will appear the first time on individual tax bills in May.
Woerpel said he believes Hammond still has one of the lowest stormwater rates in the states.
The ordinance will be discussed at the upcoming Council of the Whole at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 16 at City Hall.
In other news, the council on Monday night:
- approved an ordinance allowing City Clerk Robert Golec's office to act as a clearinghouse for lower-level city ordinance violations and accept fines in place of soon-to-be-defunct Hammond City Court.
- approved an ordinance that narrows the time frame in which staff can legally enter private property and mow down high grass typically found around blighted, abandoned homes from 45 to 10 days.