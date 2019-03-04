HAMMOND — The City Council is considering rezoning property at 712 Highland St. near Hammond High School from commercial to light industrial to make way for a beverage company's expansion.
Swanel Beverages, a producer of fountain syrups and energy drinks, has been outgrowing its Hammond location at 6044 Erie Ave. that it's occupied since 1977.
The rezoning would assist Swanel Beverages’ expansion of its operations at its current location that's adjacent to the parcel up for consideration, city officials said.
Phil Taillon, the mayor’s chief of staff, said the company is investing about $5.5 million with the construction of a 50,000 square foot facility, and the employee roster is expected to grow from 15 to approximately 65. Once rezoned, the company would construct, operate, expand, and maintain a beverage producing, dispensing, and equipment manufacturing and distribution facility, records show.
Taillon said the company has also agreed to sign a restrictive use covenant barring certain industrial activity on site.
Though several nearby businesses are commercial and industrial, Taillon said it’s important to have such a covenant in place with Hammond High School steps away to the northeast and residential homes to the west.
The Highland Street site is also steps away from the Erie Lackawania Trail, a recreational asphalt-rail trail that stretches 18 miles between Crown Point and Hammond.
The rezone from commercial to light industrial is more in line with surrounding property uses and future use, according to the council.
A committee meeting on the ordinance is set for 5 p.m. March 11.