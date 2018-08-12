HAMMOND — Crime Watch groups in the city's Hessville neighborhood and at the Hammond Housing Authority are scheduled to meet this week.
The Hessville Neighborhood Crime Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jean Shepherd Community Center, 2031 JF Mahoney Drive.
Sgt. Scott Holbrook will provide crime prevention information and listen to residents' concerns.
The Hammond Housing Authority Crime Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the authority's conference room at 1402 173rd St.
Sgt. John Muta will speak to the group.