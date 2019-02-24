Qunita Richards moved to Gary last year to raise her grandkids after the death of her son.
On Saturday, she died in a fire in his home as the 9-year-old granddaughter and 7-year-old grandson escaped and ran to a neighbor's house, said Richards' daughter, Enora Royal.
The fire destroyed the home in the 2700 block of Madison Street at around 6:45 p.m., Royal said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Mark Jones, chief of operations with the Gary Fire Department.
Richards, 54, worked as an aide in the Head Start program for the School City of Hammond and a supervisor for Bridges of Indiana Disability Services and before that the Arc of Northwest Indiana, another agency that supports people with disabilities.
"She loved helping people like that," Royal said, adding that her mom was inspired to do that kind of work because a close relative had disabilities. "She loved helping people."
Richards had two other living children, and had adopted her two grandkids after the May death of her son, Micah, from a heart condition. She moved into his former home in July from Hammond, where she was born and raised. She graduated from Hammond Tech High School and Purdue University Northwest.
"She was a sweet-hearted woman," Royal said. "She was an encouraging woman. She was a great mother and grandmother to all her kids and grandkids. She was the backbone of our family."
The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Royal said her niece and nephew will be cared for.
"We're all very close," she said. "We will raise them as a village."
She said the last year has been tough — "We've been through it" was how she put it. First her brother died, now her mother. Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalized.
"My mom was loved, and she is going to be missed," Royal said. "She was a very loved woman."