Offices closed
City offices will be closed on Jan. 1 in observance of New Years Day and Jan. 21 for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
Mayor's Night Out
Join Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and his executive staff for the Mayor’s Night Out in the 4th District from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in the O’Bannon Elementary cafeteria at 1317 – 173rd Street. Call 219-853-6301 with questions.
Season preview
The Towle Theater will hold its 2019 season preview at 7 p.m. Jan. 5 and 1 p.m. Jan. 6. The cost is $10. If you purchase a season ticket during this weekend, $5 will be applied to your purchase. Call 219-937-8780.
MLK Day in Hammond
Hammond will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day starting with the annual candlelight march lining up at City Hall, 5925 Calumet Ave., at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 21. The march will begin promptly at 6:45 a.m. and will proceed down Highland Street to the Hammond Civic Center. Join us for a celebration of the day afterward in the Civic Center gymnasium. Call the social services coordinator at 219-853-6358, ext. 2.
Walk the golf course
While the weather cooperates, walk the cart paths at Lost Marsh Golf Course. It’s great exercise and gives those who don’t golf the opportunity to experience the beauty of the course and wildlife. Once the winter weather kicks in, the course is set up for sledding and cross-country skiing, if we get enough snowfall.