You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hammond fire claims cats, vacant home
alert urgent

Hammond fire claims cats, vacant home

{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Two cats died and a vacant home was destroyed in an early Thursday morning fire, authorities said. 

Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith said firefighters were dispatched at 7:15 a.m. to a house in the 3800 block of 177th Street. 

The owner of the property, who lives next door, confirmed no one was living in the home.

Fire officials said the fire started in the vicinity of an electric space heater. No humans were injured, but a couple of cats died, Smith said. The house is a total loss and must be demolished, he said. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts