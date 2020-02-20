Hammond fire claims cats, vacant home

HAMMOND — Two cats died and a vacant home was destroyed in an early Thursday morning fire, authorities said.

Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith said firefighters were dispatched at 7:15 a.m. to a house in the 3800 block of 177th Street.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The owner of the property, who lives next door, confirmed no one was living in the home.

Fire officials said the fire started in the vicinity of an electric space heater. No humans were injured, but a couple of cats died, Smith said. The house is a total loss and must be demolished, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.