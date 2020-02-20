Hammond fire claims cats, vacant home

HAMMOND — Two cats died and a vacant home was destroyed in an early Thursday morning fire, authorities said.
Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith said firefighters were dispatched at 7:15 a.m. to a house in the 3800 block of 177th Street.
The owner of the property, who lives next door, confirmed no one was living in the home.
Fire officials said the fire started in the vicinity of an electric space heater. No humans were injured, but a couple of cats died, Smith said. The house is a total loss and must be demolished, he said.