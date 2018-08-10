One man was transported to an area hospital Friday night after a fire tore through a Hammond home.
Crews were dispatched around 8 p.m. to 1244 Hoffman St. on the city's north side according to Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith.
Smith said when firefighters arrived flames were coming out of every window of the home and a man was lying in the front yard.
The man, who Smith said was having trouble breathing, initially refused medical care but was eventually transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.
The age and condition of the man was unknown as of Friday night.
While the home was a total loss, firefighters were able to save two urns containing family members' ashes from a charred China cabinet.
As of 9 p.m., crews were putting out hot spots. The fire was under control by 8:45.
The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.
Hammond Chief Fire Inspector Michael Opinker was on scene and told The Times that he would be there for several hours.
Family at the scene declined comment.
Hammond Fire Department was the only agency battling the fire.