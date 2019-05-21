The city of Hammond has obtained a court order to shut down a troublesome Airbnb rental that was openly flouting the city's zoning ordinance and angering neighbors.
Lake Superior Court Judge John Pera on Tuesday issued a permanent injunction against the owner of the house at 2030 Stanton Ave., which has a Whiting address but falls within Hammond’s Robertsdale neighborhood.
The owner, Michael Duckworth, was operating the single-family, two-story house as an Airbnb rental that could accommodate up to 62 guests, according to court documents. Robertsdale is zoned R-1U, which prohibits houses from being used for short-term lodging.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. applauded Pera’s order in a statement posted to his Facebook page.
“Let this case be a lesson to any others who may wish to list their residential properties as short-term rentals in violation of Hammond's Zoning laws,” McDermott wrote.
Neighbors say the house became a magnet for disorder and crime, requiring multiple police call-outs to respond to complaints of parking violations, theft and drug use. Michael Abbott, who lives about four houses away on the 2000 block of Stanton Avenue, described Duckworth’s house as “almost a hotel” with guests coming and going at all hours of the night.
“(The house) turned what was a really quiet street upside down for the last couple of months," said Abbott, 54. “It’s good news that it’s going to be coming to an end."
Duckworth did not respond to cease-and-desist letter sent to him on April 5, according to David Westland, a Hammond-based attorney who represented the city in the case. The city sued Duckworth 10 days later, asking for a court order to stop the house from being used as a commercial rental property.
Under the terms of the injunction, all guests must vacate the house immediately, except for three guests who will be allowed to stay through their departure dates ending the first week in June.
Duckworth can continue a month-to-month rental agreement with a husband and wife couple currently living there, but he must put the house on the market and make a “good-faith” effort sell it by December 1. He also agreed to pay a $7,500 fine to offset costs associated with enforcing the city zoning ordinance.
Westland called the injunction a “great result” for the neighborhood.
“It shows the mayor will go to the legal ends to ensure the zoning laws are enforced,” Westland said. “(The rental house) was destroying the character of the neighborhood.”
Duckworth’s attorney, Arman G. Sarkisian, was not available for comment on the injunction.