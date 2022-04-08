Hammond, Griffith and Highland agreed to a $185 million clean up of the Little Calumet River

HAMMOND — Federal, state and Lake County municipal officials have reached an agreement to stop spilling raw sewage into area waterways.

Griffith, Hammond and Highland are pledging to spend $185 million in coming years on new sewage collection and treatment infrastructure to clean up the Little Calumet River and Lake Michigan.

The major improvement will be in the hands of the Hammond Sanitary District, which serves 170,000 customers in Hammond, Munster, Griffith and Highland.

It will build a new treatment plant in south Hammond near the Little Calumet River in addition to making other sewage collection improvements at a cost of $100 million.

“It’s a good deal,” Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Thursday afternoon. "We have had sewage overflows since my father was mayor — probably since the city was incorporated (in 1884)."

Griffith will spend $15 million to install new sewer lines and pumps to transport its sewage to the new south Hammond plant.

Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa said Thursday, “It’s the best possible solution to what has been years of work with the federal government.”

Highland will have to spend $70 million to reconstruct its sewage collection system. The water will eventually flow north into Hammond’s treatment facilities through a gravity feed system, eliminating the need for costly lift station pumps.

These improvements are designed to produce a fourfold increase in the capacity to treatment Griffith and Highland’s dirty storm water.

Highland Clerk-Treasurer Mark Herak said this pollution fix will be costly in the short term, but should result in cleaner waters and pave the way for future economic growth in north Lake County.

Their comments came Thursday after attorneys for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management filed 143 pages of documents in U.S. District Court in Hammond.

The EPA is formally suing Griffith and Highland for polluting the Little Calumet River in violation of federal Clean Water Act, which is 50 years old this year.

The federal government also filed consent decrees signed this week by Griffith and Highland officials.

Only last month, the Washington D.C-based Environmental Integrity Project declared Indiana had the most miles of sewage-tainted waterways in the country.

All of the money and negotiations involving the new consent decrees are aimed at stopping periodic surges of sewage-tainted storm water into the Little Calumet River, which flows through Lake Station, Gary, Highland, Griffith, Munster, Hammond and south suburban Chicago.

Heavy rains regularly overwhelm community sewage systems. The tainted waters spills into the Little Calumet as well as the nearby Grand Calumet River and ultimately Lake Michigan.

McDermott said, “When I was growing up, it used to happen a dozen times a year."

The EPA and the state have been working on the problem since early 1990s and issued administrative orders a decade ago demanding Hammond, Highland and Griffith stop the sewage overflows.

Griffith and Highland don’t have sewage treatment plants. They pump their sewage into the Hammond Sanitary District’s treatment facilities.

Seven years ago, the EPA and the Hammond Sanitary District concluded an agreement to enlarge its water holding and treatment capacity to as much as 72 million gallons per day, at a cost of $55 million, to stop pollution spilling into the Grand Calumet River.

Hammond attempted to raise its sewer rates at the time to make Griffith and Highland pay their share of the improvements. The two towns fought Hammond all the way to the Indiana Supreme Court, which ruled in 2015 that Hammond couldn’t unilaterally tear up the long-time agreement covering each town’s sewer rates.

Herak said this week sewer rate increases will likely be announced this summer once a consultant calculates everyone’s fair share of the cost of the consent decrees.

