HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas McDermott has followed through on his promise to sue the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority Board after someone other than the City Council's choice was appointed to the tourism board.
The authority, CVA President and CEO Speros Batistatos and board members William "Bill" Wellman and Rohit Patel are named as defendants in the suit filed Tuesday in Lake Superior Court.
The suit, filed by the city of Hammond and its City Council, argues Indiana law governing CVA appointment deadlines is special legislation that unfairly targets Lake County. The city also calls for the council's choice — Raymundo Garcia — to be immediately reappointed to the board.
"Because the bureau, at Batistatos's urging, has allowed Patel to usurp the Common Council's appointee's seat at the bureau, the Common Council does not have a vote on bureau business. Decisions will be made, money will be spent, and policies will be set," the suit states.
On Wednesday morning, Batistatos declined to comment.
"We don't comment on pending litigation, regardless of how frivolous, petty or vindictive it may be," he said.
McDermott, a licensed attorney, said while he isn't a formal plaintiff in the case, he was involved with the filing.
"I know the difference between a constitutional law and an unconstitutional one," he said. "Anytime Hammond is getting picked on, and in this case, it's the Hammond council, it's my job as mayor to help defend our city. The largest city with 81,000 people is supposed to have two appointments to the board. And (the CVA) unlawfully appointed someone else."
Statute deadline
The Hammond City Council voted June 24 to reappoint Garcia, the operator of a popular Hammond taco restaurant, but the council failed to notify the CVA of the vote. The council had until July 15 to appoint someone, but it is Batistatos's position that the council should have notified the office by July 15.
The filing alleges Batistatos has "no authority to concoct" a notification requirement under state law, further calling the move an "illegal power grab."
Per state law, if no appointment is made, the lieutenant governor’s appointee to the board — Bill Wellman — has the power to fill a delayed board vacancy. He did so in this case, appointing Rohit Patel, owner of the Comfort Inn and Best Western hotels in Hammond, in Garcia's stead.
State law states that "if an appointment is not made before July 16 or a vacancy is not filled within 30 days, the member appointed by the lieutenant government ... shall appoint a qualified person."
Wellman said Wednesday he has appointed several members to the board in this manner — whenever a municipality/appointing authority doesn't notify the CVA in time.
"The way I understood it, we had the right to do that if they don't notify us," Wellman said. "Nobody informed us."
'Common practice'
The suit also notes that Batistatos said to the local media last month the Hammond City Council failed to send official notice of Garcia's reappointment to the CVA before the deadline, calling such notification "common practice."
"The bureau, under Batistatos' leadership, has had a policy or custom of denying valid appointments to the bureau if a political subdivision does not supply paperwork, though there is no state law requirement to supply such paperwork," the suit alleges.
The suit also alleges Wellman and Batistatos were quick to appoint Patel the day after the deadline passed.
"Had the Common Council appointed Garcia on July 15, as it could do under Indiana law, and promptly placed a 'first-class letter' in the mail, which Batistatos claims complies with his made-up notice requirement, the letter never would have reached Batistatos prior to Wellman appointing Patel on July 16," the suit states.
The suit alleges Batistatos "has implemented this policy to enable the appointment of board members that are more favorable to him.
Hammond City Council attorney Robert Berger sent a letter July 20 to the CVA requesting evidence to support the claim the council did not make the appointment in time and never received a response, the suit states.
City: Law is unconstitutional
The city lawsuit also alleges state law governing CVA board appointments statewide is unconstitutional.
"Only in Lake County does a statute purport to give the lieutenant governor's un-elected appointee the right to appoint other members to the bureau," the suit states.
Batistatos previously told The Times Hammond has failed to notify the CVA of its appointment on time in three separate occasions. He said appointments from the Highland, Hobart and Dyer councils started coming in as early as April and May this year — well ahead of the deadline.
The suits calls on the courts to immediately find Patel was inappropriately appointed to the tourism board and for Garcia to be the appointee.
Patel, owner of the Comfort Inn and Best Western Hotels in Hammond, could not be reached for comment.