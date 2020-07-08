Hammond leaders want to put city residents through EMT school. Here's how.

To apply for Medic Bound, eligible candidates must provide documentation they have lived in Hammond for three years prior to submitting their application.

They must also be willing to stay in the city for at least three years following being sworn in as a Hammond firefighter, the city said in a news release.

If a person leaves or quits within three years of being sworn in, they could be obligated to pay the scholarship back, Smith said.

"It's to entice Hammond residents, but we want them to stay and live in the city," he said.

Smith said EMT school costs $1,200; the physical test is another $1,200; the drug screen is $140; and the psychological test required by the state of Indiana is $200. Once a candidate completes the EMT class, they will then be eligible for $3,600 in uniforms, turn-out gear and badges upon joining the fire department.

The Hammond Fire Department will begin taking applications from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 13-24 at Central Fire Station, 6110 Calumet Ave. Applicants must be between the ages of 20 and 25.

Smith said EMT school lasts six months. Classes are two days a week, four hours a day, with some Saturdays in the mix.