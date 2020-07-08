Hammond leaders want to put city residents through EMT school. Here's how.

HAMMOND — The city is offering up to $6,340 in financial assistance to put Hammond residents through EMT/paramedic school, qualifying them to become a firefighter.
Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith said he has Hammond residents apply all the time to become a city firefighter, but the associated costs of going to EMT school and passing a number of state-mandated tests can be intimidating and, frankly, impossible for some.
"We have a lot of people show up for applications and they say 'Oh, well, what's it cost?' and we just don't just hear back," Smith said.
About six of Hammond's 155 firefighters are set to retire in the next year and more will retire in subsequent years, and Smith is seeking recruits now to fill the voice and ease the transition.
Like many departments across Northwest Indiana and the rest of the country, the current firefighting roster in Hammond is an aging one.
In a news release Wednesday, Mayor Thomas McDermott's office announced the creation of the "Medic Bound" program.
It's designed to help Hammond residents who are otherwise eligible and qualified but are unable to financially afford the cost of the required EMT school, turn-out gear, uniforms and the medical testing, including blood work, a physical and psychological testing.
To apply for Medic Bound, eligible candidates must provide documentation they have lived in Hammond for three years prior to submitting their application.
They must also be willing to stay in the city for at least three years following being sworn in as a Hammond firefighter, the city said in a news release.
If a person leaves or quits within three years of being sworn in, they could be obligated to pay the scholarship back, Smith said.
"It's to entice Hammond residents, but we want them to stay and live in the city," he said.
Smith said EMT school costs $1,200; the physical test is another $1,200; the drug screen is $140; and the psychological test required by the state of Indiana is $200. Once a candidate completes the EMT class, they will then be eligible for $3,600 in uniforms, turn-out gear and badges upon joining the fire department.
The Hammond Fire Department will begin taking applications from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 13-24 at Central Fire Station, 6110 Calumet Ave. Applicants must be between the ages of 20 and 25.
Smith said EMT school lasts six months. Classes are two days a week, four hours a day, with some Saturdays in the mix.
If a person applies and passes the written and agility tests, drug screen, psychological and physical exams, and the state approves, the city of Hammond can send a candidate to EMT school, Smith explained.
"It's all evening classes, so even with a full-time job, people are able to go," Smith said.
In a news release, McDermott said having Hammond residents in the fire department is in the "best interest" of the city.
“They know the people and the neighborhoods. Their community pride and the desirability for the continuity of community growth makes it a lifetime opportunity for any aspiring firefighter," McDermott said.
Anyone with questions about the application process can contact Smith at 219-853-6416.
