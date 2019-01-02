The Hammond Public Library offers events at 564 State St. For information, call 219-931-5100, ext. 310.
The Hammond Public Library's “Sweet Reads” Adult Winter Reading program runs through Jan. 31. Ages 18 and older may read three items or attend a program to earn an entry into the grand prize drawings.
Teen Snow Globe program is for students in grades 7 to 12 and is held at 6 p.m. Jan. 9.
Life-sized games are for ages 6 to 13 and are held at 4 p.m. Jan. 10.
Teen Book Tasting Event begins at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Snacks provided.
The World at War series discusses books related to World War II. The program begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 16.
Happy Birthday, A. A. Milne program is for ages 6 to 13 and will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 17. Make a Tigger puppet and listen to stories.
The Chansonettes, a group of women who sing in three-part harmony, will perform at 6 p.m. Jan. 22.
Homeschool students ages 6 to 13 and their families may gather at the Hammond Public Library for a discussion of art before creating art for themselves. The program begins at 10 a.m. Jan. 23.
Substance Abuse Help for Families and Friends will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Counselor Ronald Williams and local author Elvis Slaughter visit the Hammond Public Library to provide resources to individuals and families to promote recovery from substance abuse.
Cupcake Decorating 101 with Creativebug is offered at 2 p.m. Jan. 26. Hammond Public Library cardholders now have access to Creativebug, an online resource from JoAnn Fabric with more than 1,000 art and craft video classes taught by recognized experts and artists. Crafters, makers and DIY-ers have unlimited screen time to learn new skills and find projects for every occasion.
Learning How to Use Ancestry Library Edition is at 1 p.m. Jan. 26. Amanda Aguilera, of the Hammond Public Library's Suzanne G. Long Local History Room, shows you how to trace your family history with this free online resource.
The Hammond Public Library's African American Literature Book Club discusses "Behold the Dreamers" by Imbolo Mbue at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
Hammond Public Library's Sweet Reads: Youth Winter Reading with Cookies and Canvas will begin at 2 p.m. Feb. 2. Paint a snowman while enjoying cookies. Thanks to the Friends for funding a portion of this program. Space is limited. Attendance is based on first-come, first-served.
The Hammond Public Library's Novel Conversations group discusses "An American Tragedy" by Theodore Dreiser at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4.