Hammond man dies in motorcycle crash, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A Hammond man died after being injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Shawn Bishop, 27, died from blunt force trauma from the crash, according to a Lake County coroner's report.

At about 3:30 p.m. Hammond officers responded to a wreck in the 700 block of Willow Court, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg. Police investigations show that Bishop was driving his motorcycle west on Willow Court when another vehicle tried to make an unsafe turn in the path of the motorcycle, Kellogg said.

Bishop died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5 p.m. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Alcohol was determined to not be a factor and the crash remains under investigation. Further information was not immediately available.

The Hammond Police Department was assisted by the Lake County coroner's office, Hammond Fire Department and EMS staff and Hammond Emergency Management.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.