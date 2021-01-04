Hammond plans virtual Martin Luther King Jr. salute

HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr., the Ministerial Alliance of Hammond and Vicinity, Inc. and the city of Hammond host a virtual salute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 18.
The program, which begins at 10 a.m., is themed "Unity Amongst Diversity.” It can be watched online on Facebook at: facebook.com/gohammondin or view the event live at gohammond.tv/live.
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
