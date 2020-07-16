Hammond police coax man down from interstate overpass

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A man was taken to a hospital for evaluation Thursday after police persuaded him to step down from an expressway overpass, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Hammond police responded to a report of a suicidal person about 12:30 p.m. sitting on an overpass over the westbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 at Indianapolis Boulevard, he said.

Police stopped traffic, and crisis negotiators responded, Kellogg said. Indiana State Police said the ramp from westbound I-80/94 to southbound Indianapolis Boulevard was closed, but traffic was allowed to continue under the overpass in the westbound lanes.

Hammond's crisis negotiators were able to persuade the man to get off the overpass, Kellogg said.

The interstate ramp reopened after the man was taken to a hospital, state police said.