HAMMOND — Police on Monday rallied around a 5-year-old girl battling eye cancer by escorting her to a chemotherapy treatment, taking her to lunch and buying her gifts.
Several police officers in three squad cars left Hammond early Monday to take 5-year-old Sammy to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.
As a baby, Sammy was diagnosed with eye cancer and underwent chemotherapy, said Michael Elkmann, president of Hammond Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51. She also lost one of her eyes.
The cancer recently returned, and she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment.
Elkmann said he first met Sammy in August at the department's National Night Out event, and Sammy asked if he would go to her chemotherapy treatment the following day.
That wasn't possible, but Hammond police loaded up Sammy with school supplies two weeks later at their back-to-school extravaganza.
They also planned Monday's trip to Indianapolis. Several FOP members took three of the department's squad cars on the ride, Elkmann said.
