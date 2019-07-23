HAMMOND — The intersection of Calumet Avenue and Conkey Street will be closed Wednesday while beams are installed supporting a new pedestrian bridge.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the intersection will be closed by 6 a.m. Wednesday, and will reopen by 8 p.m.
The project, initiated by the city of Hammond, will connect stretches of the Erie Lackawanna Trail.
INDOT recommends the following detour:
Northbound drivers on Calumet Avenue will detour east on 165th Street, north on Indianapolis Boulevard and west on Chicago Street back to Calumet Avenue. Southbound drivers on Calumet Avenue will detour east on Chicago Street, south on Indianapolis Boulevard and west on 165th Street back to Calumet Avenue.