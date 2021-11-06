Hammond takes veterans parade to new heights

Bob is a U.S. Navy veteran, and Dawn said the truck serves to make sure veterans and their sacrifices aren't forgotten.

"We wouldn't have our freedoms today if it wasn't for the veterans," Dawn said.

Victor Rodriguez is a battalion coordinator for the Hammond Central High School JROTC and attended with about 40 other members from the school.

The high school senior said letting the community know about the group that plans to help families in need with food this Thanksgiving is just one good reason for their participation.

"I believe it shows appreciation to the people that actually took their time and part of their years out of their life to help us," Rodriguez said.

Rocco Carioto directs the Bishop Noll marching band and said it is has been a participant in the parade for years.

"I thought it was very important for the kids to understand the importance of this day and that the reason why they can use Twitter and Instagram and all that stuff is because of what the veterans fought for us for," Carioto said.