Hammond takes veterans parade to new heights

HAMMOND — The Lima Lima Flight Team that flew over Hammond skies Saturday morning was a new addition to the city's eighth annual Veterans Appreciation Day Parade, which was held in advance of Veterans Day on Thursday.
Donna Muta, special events coordinator for the city, said there were 78 participants in the parade that has grown since its inception.
"We're the only people in Lake County that honor veterans this way," Muta said. "There's no other parade."
Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. said there is a large percentage of Hammond residents who are active or retired members of the military and the city pays tribute to those who served not only for Veterans Day, but also for Memorial Day and with 9/11 ceremonies.
He said having a parade in early November can be met with some challenging weather.
"This is actually probably the best weather we've had," McDermott said. "We've been out here in the pouring rain."
Not this time, as the crisp air was tamed by bright sunshine.
Dawn and Bob Paulsson, of Valparaiso, entered their patriotically decorated truck in the parade and took time to polish it well before the start of the parade that began just after 10 a.m. at 173rd Street and Olcott Avenue, with an end point of the Veterans Memorial in Hessville Park.
Bob is a U.S. Navy veteran, and Dawn said the truck serves to make sure veterans and their sacrifices aren't forgotten.
"We wouldn't have our freedoms today if it wasn't for the veterans," Dawn said.
Victor Rodriguez is a battalion coordinator for the Hammond Central High School JROTC and attended with about 40 other members from the school.
The high school senior said letting the community know about the group that plans to help families in need with food this Thanksgiving is just one good reason for their participation.
"I believe it shows appreciation to the people that actually took their time and part of their years out of their life to help us," Rodriguez said.
Rocco Carioto directs the Bishop Noll marching band and said it is has been a participant in the parade for years.
"I thought it was very important for the kids to understand the importance of this day and that the reason why they can use Twitter and Instagram and all that stuff is because of what the veterans fought for us for," Carioto said.
Hammond resident Anita Garza sat and held small American flags as she watched the parade on 173rd Street. She has a daughter currently serving in the Navy and other family members who have also served.
Garza said she loves the parade that she attends each year and that veterans need to be recognized.
"Especially after what happened in Afghanistan," Garza said. "That was just heartbreaking."
U.S. Army Veteran and Hammond Councilman Dan Spitale, D-at-large, served as grand marshal for the parade.