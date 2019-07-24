HAMMOND — A south Hammond Walmart Supercenter is closed Wednesday while crews work to restore power after contractors in the area struck an underground distribution line.
Power went out just before 9 a.m. at the Walmart Supercenter at 7850 Cabela Drive, NIPSCO spokeswoman Karen McLean said.
The store, just southwest of the interchange at I-94 and Indianapolis Boulevard, posted about its closure Wednesday afternoon on Facebook.
Walmart is directing customers to other area supercenters. The retail giant has nearby locations at 17625 Torrence Ave. in Lansing, at 1555 U.S. 41 in Schererville and at 1100 Fifth Ave. in north Hammond.
The outage will likely affect some product on shelves, Walmart spokesman Payton McCormick said, though it is too soon to tell the extent of losses.
The south Hammond's store manager is expected to post to Facebook when the supercenter is reopened, McCormick said.
