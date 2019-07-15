Though Griffith is still known as the Town by the Tracks, it’s the foot traffic that has eve…

Snapshots

Happy Days Comics

Comics have long been a passion for Corinne Roempagel and Walter Day.

The siblings own Happy Day Comics at 3537 Orchard Drive in Hammond.

Roempagel said their love for comics started when they were teens working in a comic shop in Chicago.

They decided a few years ago they wanted to get into the business and traveled to conventions to sell their items.

But a growing stock created the need for a store, Roempagel said.

The siblings live in Hammond and chose to open the store there, in a “welcoming and nice neighborhood,” Roempagel said.

In addition to comics, they sell a variety of other items including artist-signed prints, Roempagel said.

They plan to host gaming nights to teach people about different games and how to play them. In the meantime, they offer a couple tables in a back room to customers interested in playing games.

Visit happydaycomics.com.

Illiana Power Asylum

Illiana Power Asylum isn't your typical gym.

Unlike most commercial fitness centers, Illiana Power Asylum has more of an industrial and warehouse feel, said Christian Anto, a strength coach at Illiana.

The gym at 7940 1/2 Nevada Ave. in Hammond has been open for more than two years. Power lifting is one of its main features, but not its only focus.

The coaches specialize in training for “any sport you can think of,” Anto said.

He said the staff has decades of experience, and they are often work with student athletes 12 and older.

Anto said the gym has a large selection of free weights and specialty bars with some machines.

He said a membership is not required for fitness training.

Visit www.facebook.com/IPAsylum.

Lynn's Doggie Spa

As the owner Lynn's Doggie Spa, Linda Piljac-Laski has the opportunity to spend her time with the animals she loves dearly.

“Both my husband, Ken, and I have had dogs our entire lives,” Piljac-Laski said. “I'm the kind of person who will visit your home and sit on the floor playing with the dogs the entire time.”

Every dog that comes in to Lynn's Doggie Spa for grooming receives a bath, blow dry, ear cleaning, nail grinding, blueberry facial and a haircut, if applicable.

“To make sure we are able to give your dog the best possible experience, grooming is by appointment,” Piljac-Laski said.

Piljac-Laski has owned Lynn's Doggie Spa since 2009. For about three years, the business has been at 1612 119th St. in Whiting.

Piljac-Laski also volunteers her services at local rescue groups.

“When they bring a dog to me, dirty and matted, and I am able to remove the matting, the dog feels a gentle human touch, it literally transforms them, both physically and emotionally,” ” Piljac-Laski said.

Call 219-370-5166 or 708-868-6475.

Noonies Famous Jerk and Things

There's no shortage of items to choose from at Noonies Famous Jerk and Things.

The restaurant at 3931 Main St. in East Chicago specializes in southern and Caribbean-style food, and the menu there includes jerk chicken, oxtails, catfish, mac and cheese, cabbage and red beans and rice.

Noonies has been in business for about three years in various states, opening its East Chicago location in the last few months.

Call 219-354-0901.

Northwest Indiana Oilmen

When they're not playing baseball, members of the Northwest Indiana Oilmen can be seen throughout the community.

“The Oilmen represent the hard-working, blue-collar lifestyle that is part of the fabric of Northwest Indiana,” said Brandon Vickrey, director of communications for the Oilmen. “Team representatives and the team mascot, Oilman Stan, make regular community appearances all year around.”

For children, the Oilmen offer free camps throughout the season.

“This represents a way to introduce Oilmen players and coaches to the community and to give back to youth players in the area,” Vickrey said.

When it comes to watching games at Oil City Stadium, the prices are affordable, and there is plenty of entertainment.

“Various giveaways and promotions are offered throughout the season, including $2 Miller Lite Pint Night at all Friday home games,” Vickrey said. “Fans have the opportunity to play games on the field between innings, ask for autographs after the game and enjoy reasonably priced concession items.”

Visit nwioilmen.com.

Region Escape Room

Those who love mysteries and a good puzzle can find excitement at Region Escape Room.

“It gives you the opportunity to do something fun and challenging with friends, family or coworkers and will really get you to think outside of the box,” said Jessica Schmidt, of Region Escape Room. “Everything about Region Escape Room is sort of a mystery until you actually try it for yourself.”

Region Escape recently opened at 1238 119th St. in Whiting, with two themed rooms.

One lets participants act as a team of private investigators trying to solve a murder. The other has a post-apocalyptic science-fiction theme.

“Both games are extremely fun and completely different to appeal to a wide audience,” Schmidt said.

Region Escape has space to add two more rooms, and its third should open by the end of the year, Schmidt said.

Visit regionescaperoom.com.

Street Shack

It's been almost a year since Street Shack opened at 7343 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond, and the restaurant has a growing list of favorites.

Jimmy Kollintzas, of Street Shack, said the gyros, burgers, Street Hot Chicken, milkshakes, ice cream and new teriyaki bowls are popular items.

“We use the highest quality ingredients and our food is made to order,” Kollintzas said, “Our staff is outgoing, friendly, our restaurant is very clean and our dining room is modern and relaxing to enjoy your meal.

“Customers will leave with a full belly and happy,” Kollintzas said.

Visit eatstreetshack.com.