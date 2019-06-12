GARY — A Hammond woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 80/94 crashed head on with another vehicle Tuesday night, sending three people to the hospital, police said.
The woman, 37-year-old Melissa Herzog, had been heading east on the road's westbound lanes about 10:40 p.m. near Broadway Street when her Dodge Caravan collided with an oncoming Honda Accord, police said.
The driver of the Honda, Bryan Lopez, 21, of Montgomery, Illinois, was unable to avoid Herzog's vehicle, and the two cars hit head on.
Upon arrival, police said Herzog attempted to flee the scene before being detained and taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary for nonlife-threatening injuries.
Lopez and his 21-year-old passenger, Jozlyn Rocha, of Aurora, Illinois, also were taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for nonlife-threatening injuries.
An open container of alcohol was found in Herzog's vehicle, according to police. Her driver's license had been suspended, as well.
"Formal charges are to be determined by the Lake County prosecutor's office," police said in a news release.
The left three lanes of I-80/94 westbound were closed following the crash, reopening about 1 a.m.