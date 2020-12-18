Hammond YMCA will get 2 pools, double the space with major $10M expansion project

HAMMOND — Crossroads YMCA leaders say they have selected the Hammond Family YMCA for a phased expansion, starting next year, estimated to be more than $10 million.

The newly unveiled project more than doubles the original 1958 building's size to 60,000 square feet, adds two new pools, and elevates the location to state-of-the-art status as a regional fitness destination, Jay Buckmaster, president and CEO of Crossroads YMCA, said.

"The Y is far from just another gym," Buckmaster said.

"Our mission is to impact people in our community. We want them to stay healthy, active, and stay really connected. Southlake YMCA (in Crown Point) was really the first key initiative in that process," Buckmaster said. "We believe our goal of having a Y within 10 minutes of everyone is more than about fitness. At the Y, people have access to childcare, kids programming. ... We really provide resources."

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said he is beyond ecstatic Crossroads YMCA has decided to invest its money yet again into the Hammond location on the heels of a $4 million renovation project at that location that wrapped up last year.