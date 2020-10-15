 Skip to main content
14-year-old girl reported missing found safe, police say
14-year-old girl reported missing found safe, police say

Jalyssa Black

Jalyssa Black, 14, has been reported as missing to the Hammond Police Department.

HAMMOND — A 14-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing earlier this week.

On Thursday, police reported that Jalyssa Black was found and is now safe at home, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said. 

The teen was believed to have run away and was last seen in the Hammond/Whiting area on Monday. Kellogg thanked the public for their help in locating the teen. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

