2 Hammond fire stations getting new buildings

HAMMOND — Two of Hammond's seven fire stations will be getting upgrades in coming years.

Aside from Station No. 8, which moved to a new building in 2017, the last new station to open in Hammond was in 1979. This spring Fire Station No. 2 will get a new building, and Fire Station No. 7 will be relocating the following year.

Station No. 2 currently sits at 2211 Calumet Ave. and serves the Robertsdale neighborhood. The city is looking to relocate the station just a mile south to 2400 Calumet Ave., where a Lake County Solid Waste building currently is. Lake County Solid Waste is relocating to Hobart and demolishing the building.

Hammond Corporation Counsel Kevin Smith said the city hopes to put a bid out for the project later this winter, before breaking ground in late spring. Smith said he expects the construction to last about 13 months.

Fire Station No. 7 will follow a similar timeline, just a year later. Though an exact location has not been selected, Smith said construction will likely start in spring 2023. Currently located at 1545 173rd St., Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the city is eyeing a spot near Columbia Avenue and 175th Street for the new station.

The new buildings will look similar to Station No. 8, with an open layout and modernized kitchen. There will also be no fire poles, as bedrooms, the kitchen and congregation areas will all be on one floor.

Because the stations were all built over 40 years ago, some of the features were not designed to accommodate larger, modern fire equipment. Smith said the new buildings will allow fire engines to pull directly into the "apron," what fire departments call the driveway area in front of the garage, without blocking traffic.

Because Hammond does not have a Fire Station No. 3 and stations No. 4 and No. 5 share a building, only three more stations will need to be replaced once No. 2 and No. 7 are complete.

“We are going to constantly continue to review facilities, and if land becomes available or the opportunity arises, we will update and upgrade the rest of our stations," Smith said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.