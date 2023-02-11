HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest has been named a "Fulbright Top Producing Institution" by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs for its number of accepted applicants to the 2022-23 Fulbright Scholar Program.
The program, established in 1946, is the government’s flagship international educational exchange program. Participants receive scholarships or grants to study in a foreign country.
PNW ranked among 84 higher education institutions in the Master’s category. Indiana University campuses in Kokomo and South Bend also made the Master's list.
"Purdue University Northwest is honored to be recognized among peer higher education institutions as a leading producer and facilitator of scholars accepted to the prestigious Fulbright Program," said Kenneth Holford, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Woman charged with murder in domestic stabbing of boyfriend, unsealed court records show
2-year-old Portage girl dead after shooting herself with gun at home, police say
10 to be disciplined after student brawl breaks out at Region high school, official says
Valpo police investigating reports of gunshots, seeking tips from public
House tells Hoosiers: Smile for your speeding ticket
IUN announces new slate of courses open to the community
Lowell man convicted of crimes against children
Exotic dancers robbed after private show, police say
Porter County woman jailed on charge of attacking man's genitals, police say
Walmart closing Homewood store
Adults, juveniles nabbed in wake of Portage-area shooting that sent man to hospital, prosecutor says
One dead, one seriously injured in Merrillville crash; police seeking tips
Portage shoplifter picked wrong time and wrong aisle to attempt his theft, police say
Bed Bath and Beyond to close Valparaiso store and multiple Chicagoland locations, leaving just one Region location left
First Lady Jill Biden planning Valparaiso visit next week
"Our accepted faculty members are excited to take full advantage of their privileges to travel abroad, engage in high levels of research and contribute to the international exchange of scholarship at their host institutions. These dedicated scholars proudly represent PNW on the world stage and demonstrate our commitment to impactful change and pursuit of knowledge."
PNW students Tuesday visited the the top floor of the parking garage on the Hammond campus to ease their stress as part of the annual Pumpkin Toss.
Two PNW faculty members are among those to receive Fulbright awards this year.
Maureen Mascha, an associate professor of accounting, is researching sustainability reporting and textual data analytics at the University of Vaasa in Finland. She'll be there until June.
From May until August, Meden Isaac-Lam, an associate professor of chemistry, will visit the National University of Singapore, Tan Tao University in Vietnam and the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines promoting and exchanging chemistry research.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee.
Dr. Janice Zunich leads the choir Friday evening at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Schererville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee.
Children participate in a service for Patriarch Porfirije on Friday evening at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Schererville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee.
Teodora Dimitrijevic meets Patriarch Porfirije on Friday evening at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Schererville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee.
His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije participates in a service Friday evening at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Schererville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Science Olympiad 2023
Nathan Barron, 13, a student at Clark Middle School in St. John, releases a trebuchet, a medieval catapult-type device, during regional competition Saturday for the Indiana Science Olympiad at Indiana University Northwest in Gary. Sixteen schools entered 20 teams in the academic competition. Barron teamed with Chloe Tawlks, 13, on the project.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Gary Science Olympiad 20223
Micah Cram, Adam Warren and Ava Bosman — students at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Valparaiso — work together to break a code Saturday during regional competition for the Indiana Science Olympiad at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Gary Science Olympiad 2023
Ahmed Hijaz (left) and Mateusz Wlodarczyk, students at Lake Central High School, make repairs on their airplane Saturday during the Indiana Science Olympiad's regional competition at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
Steve Euvino, The Times
020523-spt-gbk-lc_7
Lake Central’s Vanessa Wimberly (23) is fouled by Hammond Central’s Aniyah Henry (25) at the basket in the second quarter during the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020523-spt-gbk-lc_1
Lake Central’s Aniyah Bishop (33) Vanessa Wimberly (23), Riley Milausnic (2) and Ayla Krygier (35) celebrate on the bench as the clock runs in the final minute of the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night. Lake Central defeated Hammond Central 58-21.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020523-spt-gbk-lc_5
Hammond Central’s Aniyah Henry (25) is fouled by Lake Central’s Aniyah Bishop (33) at the basket early in the first quarter during the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020523-spt-gbk-lc_10
Lake Central’s Nadia Clayton (4) gets a hand on the ball against Hammond Central’s Indiah Hutchinson (23) in the first quarter during the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020523-spt-gbk-lc_6
Hammond Central’s Indiah Hutchinson (23) tries to get through Lake Central’s Aniyah Bishop (33) and Riley Milausnic (2) to the basket in the first quarter during the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020523-spt-gbk-lc_3
Lake Central’s Riley Milausnic (2) gets a shot under the basket against Hammond Central’s Indiah Hutchinson (23) and Sonora Spann (34) in the third quarter during the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020523-spt-gbk-lc_8
Lake Central’s Vanessa Wimberly (23) goes to the basket against Hammond Central’s K.J. Bruce (5) in the second quarter during the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Last day to file for the spring primary
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. takes a selfie next to his name Friday on the candidates wall at the Lake County Government Center. McDermott will be unopposed in this election cycle.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Last day to file for the spring primary
Lake County Elections Director Michelle Fajman checks candidates' names on the wall Friday at the Lake County Government Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
020423-spt-gbk-lc_5
Lake Central’s Ayla Krygier (35) goes for the rebound with Munster’s Lillian Mason (24) and Akaomachukwu Odeluga (15) during the Class 4A sectional semifinal at Lake Central High School in St. John Friday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020423-spt-gbk-lc_7
The Munster bench erupts on foul call for the Mustangs against Lake Central in the first quarter during the Class 4A sectional semifinal at Lake Central High School in St. John Friday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020423-spt-gbk-lc_5
West Side’s Madison Hopkins (3) tries to keep the ball away from Hammond Central’s K'myah Ray (1) in the second quarter of the Class 4A sectional semifinals at Lake Central High School in St. John Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020423-spt-gbk-lc_4
West Side’s Exsencia Cloma (12) and Hammond Central’s Indiah Hutchinson (23) go for the rebound early in the first quarter of the Class 4A sectional semifinal at Lake Central High School in St. John Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Hammond Black History Month observation
Alpha Phi Alpha member Zuniza Jones does his fraternity stroll Thursday at Hammond's Black History Month observation.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond Black History Month observation
Sigma Gamma Rho sorority members perform Thursday at Hammond's Black History Month observation.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond Black History Month observation
Natalie Mack recites the poem "The Nine" at Hammond's Black History Month observation Thursday. The poem is about the "Divine Nine" Black fraternities and sororities.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Andrean sectional
Lake Station’s Nasiya Gause (11) guards Andrean’s Victoria Allen (20) in the first quarter during Class 2A Sectional 33 at Andrean High School in Merrillville on Wednesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts Girls Sectional Class 1A Game 1
Guarded by Washington Township's Josie Whitcomb, DeMotte Christian's Olivia Mellon tries a shot from the paint Tuesday at game 1 of the Kouts Girls Class 1A Sectional.
John J. Watkins, The Times
020123-spt-gbk-low_5
Hobart’s Emma Ortiz (1) takes the ball away from Kankakee Valley’s Kate Thomas (30) near half court in the fourth quarter during the opening night of the Class 4A Sectional at Lowell High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020123-spt-gbk-low_4
Hobart’s Emma Ortiz (1) and Audrey Wendel (4) celebrate the Brickie’s opening round win over Kankakee Valley during the opening night of the Class 4A Sectional at Lowell High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020123-spt-gbk-low_2
Kankakee Valley’s Kate Thomas (30), Brooke Swart (21) and Hobart’s Jesse Neace (21) go after the loose ball in the first quarter during the opening night of the Class 4A Sectional at Lowell High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020123-spt-gbk-low_9
Kankakee Valley’s Kate Thomas (30) goes past Hobart’s Emma Ortiz (1) to the basket in the first quarter during the opening night of the Class 4A Sectional at Lowell High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Hammond storage facility fire
The Hammond Fire Department responded early Monday afternoon to a fire at a storage facility at 1311 Summer St. in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Computer coaching
With the help of his grandmother Anita Armstrong, 5-year-old Nova Pittman navigates a computer learning program Monday at the Munster branch of the Lake County Public Library. The two are from Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!