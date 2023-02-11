HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest has been named a "Fulbright Top Producing Institution" by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs for its number of accepted applicants to the 2022-23 Fulbright Scholar Program.

The program, established in 1946, is the government’s flagship international educational exchange program. Participants receive scholarships or grants to study in a foreign country.

PNW ranked among 84 higher education institutions in the Master’s category. Indiana University campuses in Kokomo and South Bend also made the Master's list.

"Purdue University Northwest is honored to be recognized among peer higher education institutions as a leading producer and facilitator of scholars accepted to the prestigious Fulbright Program," said Kenneth Holford, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

"Our accepted faculty members are excited to take full advantage of their privileges to travel abroad, engage in high levels of research and contribute to the international exchange of scholarship at their host institutions. These dedicated scholars proudly represent PNW on the world stage and demonstrate our commitment to impactful change and pursuit of knowledge."

Two PNW faculty members are among those to receive Fulbright awards this year.

Maureen Mascha, an associate professor of accounting, is researching sustainability reporting and textual data analytics at the University of Vaasa in Finland. She'll be there until June.

From May until August, Meden Isaac-Lam, an associate professor of chemistry, will visit the National University of Singapore, Tan Tao University in Vietnam and the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines promoting and exchanging chemistry research.

