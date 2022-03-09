$25 million apartment complex coming to downtown Hammond

HAMMOND — After years of planning, the redevelopment of downtown Hammond is continuing to take shape in the form a $25 million apartment complex.

Called Rimbach Square, the development will bring 208 market rate units to an underutilized parking lot off Hohman Avenue. The Hammond Redevelopment Commission has entered a development agreement with ATG Real Estate to build the complex. The project will also include a bottom floor filled with commercial and retail space and an outdoor gathering space called Rimbach Plaza.

To slow traffic and facilitate the creation of the plaza, the city is straightening the current swoop that curves Rimbach Street to align it with Fayette Street.

“This $25M investment into our downtown is aligned with the city’s Downtown Master Plan from Jeff Speck, and will bring hundreds of people into downtown and add to the thriving core we are developing," Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.

Hammond is giving ATG a 10-year tax abatement, as well as a land acquisition loan for the project. ATG expects to break ground this fall and have apartments ready for occupancy by summer 2023.

The Rotunda Fountain sculpture will be located in the center of Rimbach Plaza. Director of Economic Development Anne Anderson said the area could be used for community events including farmers markets and concerts.

Rimbach Square will complement the West Lake Corridor commuter rail extension, which will include a stop just a few blocks away. The city also has housing planned for the northeast corner of Sibley Street and Hohman Avenue, as well as for the former Bank Calumet building.

