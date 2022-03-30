$25 million apartment complex moves forward in Hammond

HAMMOND — Plans for a $25 million apartment complex in downtown Hammond are moving forward.

Called Rimbach Square, the development will bring 208 market-rate units to an underutilized parking lot off Hohman Avenue. The Hammond Redevelopment Commission has entered a development agreement with ATG Real Estate to build the complex. The project will also include a bottom floor filled with commercial and retail space and an outdoor gathering area called Rimbach Plaza. The city's Rotunda Fountain sculpture, which currently sits at 5230 Hohman Avenue, will be moved to the center of Rimbach Plaza.

Hammond is giving ATG a 10-year tax abatement, as well as a land acquisition loan, for the project. ATG expects to break ground this fall and have apartments ready for occupancy by summer 2023.

During a Monday night meeting, the Hammond City Council unanimously approved the first and second reading of an ordinance designating the site as an Economic Development Target Area. Councilwoman Janet Venecz, D-At-Large, said the ordinance would be the second step in the tax abatement process for Rimbach Square. A committee meeting for the ordinance will be held at 5:15 p.m. April 11.

“The mayor wanted me to mention that the administration is fully supportive of it [the abatement] and looks forward to Eric Gastevich [founding director of ATG] and his team building a phenomenal project in downtown Hammond and bringing people back to live in the downtown," Corporation Counsel Kevin Smith said.

Rimbach Square will complement the West Lake Corridor commuter rail extension, which will include a stop just a few blocks away. The city also has housing planned for the northeast corner of Sibley Street and Hohman Avenue, as well as for the former Bank Calumet building.

