Hammond shooting A man was shot by a passing vehicle while in his car late Wednesday afternoon near East 165th Street and Calumet Avenue.

HAMMOND — A man who was shot by a person in a passing vehicle and taken to the hospital died Wednesday from his injuries, Hammond police said.

The man was identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office as Rajesh Bhagwandeen, 26, of Hammond. He was driving west at 5:23 p.m. on East 165th Street near Calumet Avenue when he was shot by someone inside a white box truck, Lt. Steven Kellogg said. Bhagwandeen’s death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Two witnesses said they saw a person in a large white vehicle shoot at Bhagwandeen’s black BMW convertible three times before driving away. The witnesses, who were in their vehicle near the shooting, said they immediately stopped to assist the victim. One witness said she saw the color drain from the victim’s face as he appeared to bleed out.

“It was crazy,” the witness said. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

A police officer who was in the area stopped his vehicle and rushed to the scene. He began administering CPR as he waited for medics to arrive, witnesses said.

Hammond police, fire and emergency medical services remained on scene to process evidence. The convertible had two bullet holes in the windshield and one in the passenger-side window.

Detectives found the suspected vehicle abandoned in Hammond and recovered information that led them to believe that the suspect could be in Bridgeview, Illinois. Hammond police worked with the Bridgeview Police Department to locate and question a person of interest, Kellogg said.

“We also want to assure the community that we are working diligently to keep our streets safe and will continue to do everything in our power to prevent incidents like this from occurring,” Kellogg said.

Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. spoke about the incident on WJOB radio Thursday morning, referring to it as an “execution” and calling it a “planned hit.” Hammond police could not confirm these details.

He advised residents to be cautious and aware of crime in the area.

“It’s scary,” McDermott said. “I remind my kids, who become complacent because they grew up in Hammond and think it’s Mayberry. I’m like, Hammond is not Mayberry. You got to be ready at all times, be alert and active and aware of your presence.”

When prompted by radio host Jim Dedelow, McDermott said he believes much of the crime comes from across the western state border, citing Hammond’s proximity to Illinois.

“I honestly think the state line is one of our biggest enemies right now,” he said.

One listener called into the radio show and offered to contribute money for the city to purchase ShotSpotter technology, which identifies an area where gunfire occurs and dispatches law enforcement. McDermott said he supports the idea, but the technology is incredibly expensive and could cost the city about $1 million.

Anyone with information regarding Bhagwandeen’s shooting should contact the Hammond Police Department Detective Bureau at 219-852-2906.

