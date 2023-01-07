 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

3-vehicle crash caused by wrong-way driver, sheriff says

  • 0
Three-vehicle crash caused by wrong way driver, sheriff says

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said the crash is still under investigation.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

HAMMOND — A motorist going the wrong way caused a crash resulting in multiple injuries Saturday, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Police responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a driver heading north in the southbound lanes on Cline Avenue near 169th Street, Martinez said. 

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

When officers arrived, officers found three individuals who had suffered broken bones and other injuries. They were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Martinez said the crash is still under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin McCarthy becomes U.S. House Speaker after 15 rounds of voting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts