3-vehicle crash caused by wrong-way driver, sheriff says

HAMMOND — A motorist going the wrong way caused a crash resulting in multiple injuries Saturday, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.
Police responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a driver heading north in the southbound lanes on Cline Avenue near 169th Street, Martinez said.
When officers arrived, officers found three individuals who had suffered broken bones and other injuries. They were transported to hospitals for treatment.
Martinez said the crash is still under investigation.
