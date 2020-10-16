$50,000 at stake as winning lottery ticket sold in Region is set to expire

HAMMOND — A winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Hammond and worth $50,000 will expire if the prize is not claimed by Nov. 5.

The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging Region residents to check their pockets, their purses, under their couch cushions, and anywhere else they might keep their lottery tickets to see if they are the winner.

According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was purchased for the May 9 Powerball drawing at Speedway, 6845 Calumet Ave.

It matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win the game's third-highest prize.

The winning numbers for the May 9 drawing were 12, 18, 42, 48, 65 and Powerball 19.

Lottery rules require all draw game prizes be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Otherwise, the prize is forfeited and the money remains in the lottery's prize fund to pay future jackpots won by Hoosier Lottery players.

A person holding the winning ticket should sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the winner must schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 prior to bringing the ticket by Nov. 5 to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, to claim the prize.