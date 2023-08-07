HAMMOND — As the Hammond Common Council continues to consider legislation that would force all gas stations to close at night, many members say they are looking to the data to guide their decision-making process.

Introduced by Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. at the start of July, the ordinance would force all the city's 37 gas stations to close from midnight to 5 a.m. However, owners would be able to petition the Hammond Board of Public Works and Safety for an exception to the mandatory closure.

The legislation was drafted just a few weeks after a 33-year-old Chicago man named Ronnie Martin died after being shot around 2 a.m. at the Luke gas station at 5105 State Line Ave.

During a July 10 council meeting, McDermott presented a series of public safety data points. According to the mayor, since 2019, 195 violent crimes have occurred at Hammond gas stations between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. Additionally, McDermott said since 2019, Hammond Police and Fire have received 657 calls for service from gas stations between midnight and 5 a.m.

Over the past few weeks, police officers and city staff have spoken before the council, saying gas stations draw important public safety resources away from the rest of the city.

However, for weeks the Hammond Common Council asked police to provide more specific data, showing which stations seem to have the most issues with violent crime, how the number of nighttime incidents compares to daytime incidents and what types of crimes are occurring. Shortly before the July 24 Common Council meeting, Hammond Chief of Staff Phil Taillon gave councilmembers a stack of police data. The reports listed overnight incidents that occurred at Hammond gas stations.

Councilmembers said they needed to sift through the dataset before making any decisions; the ordinance was not included on the July 24 agenda.

Councilwoman Katrina Alexander, D-at large, said just by glancing at the data it was already evident that some gas stations have more issues than others.

According to the reports provided to the council, four of the 17 gas stations listed in the report account for some 50% of the calls. The Luke gas station where 33-year-old Ronnie Martin was killed had over 90 calls.

“I’m not seeing enough that supports why we are wanting this ordinance exists for all gas stations," Councilwoman Katrina Alexander, D-at-large, said as she flipped through the stack of data during the July 24 meeting.

Multiple councilmembers have asked gas station owners to work with them to come up with other crime reduction strategies. For now, the forced closure remains on the back-burner, however the council will meet again Aug. 14.

Councilman Barry Tyler Jr. D-3rd, said the council and gas stations owners need to work together to come up with alternative crime reduction strategies.

"I don’t think all the issues are at all the stations, but I do think there’s room for improvement across the city," Councilman Mark Kalwinski, D-1, said during the July 20 committee meeting.

