HAMMOND — Last spring, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Hammond's "emblem for 2022" would be the hard hat. With construction underway throughout the city, it appears his declaration has carried into 2023.

"We have $385 million in projects on the books right now," McDermott said during the 2023 State of the City, which was held Wednesday at the Dynasty Banquet Center. "That's good news."

During his 19th State of the City Address, the longtime mayor highlighted the city's biggest developments and discussed some of the changes coming to Hammond's downtown.

"Hammond is doing some great things across the entire city," Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Director Dave Ryan said as he introduced McDermott. "Such developments do not happen without tremendous planning and implementation by the mayor, city council and every city department, so kudos to them in advance for a job well done in 2022"

Many of the projects McDermott discussed are tied to the city's ongoing downtown redevelopment initiative. The process began when the city hired Massachusetts-based urban planner Jeff Speck in 2018. The plan Speck helped craft lays out a downtown that is pedestrian-friendly and has plenty of residential development.

The city is currently working on both the Hohman and Kennedy Avenue redesigns. Once complete, the Hohman redesign will bring the street down to one travel lane in each direction with a shared bike lane and add 40 spaces of angled parking down the center of Hohman, parallel parking on both sides of the street, 8- and 11-foot sidewalks on either side of Hohman, decorative lighting with banner arms and large, fast-growing trees along curb lines and down the center of Hohman.

In addition, the leg of Rimbach Street that is swooped to align with Fayette Street will be straightened. McDermott said the goal is to slow traffic through the downtown.

"It's easy to say, 'I support downtown Hammond,' and do nothing," McDermott told the crowd of almost 400. "The way we are going to fix downtown Hammond is to fix the problems. One of the biggest problems is the speed of the traffic."

Similarly, the city hopes to slow traffic in downtown Hessville by widening the sidewalks around Kennedy Avenue and cutting the road down to two lanes between 16th Place and 169th Street.

Before construction began, McDermott said cars would travel as fast as 55 mph through downtown Hammond and downtown Hessville.

A residential downtown

Another one of downtown Hammond's biggest problems has been a lack of housing options.

Though Hammond's downtown is bordered by neighborhoods, there are no apartment buildings located right in the heart of downtown, a gap three upcoming development projects hope to fill.

The former Bank Calumet building, located at 5231 Hohman Ave., is undergoing a $28 million redesign that will include 100 residential units, 7,000 square feet of retail space and 25 permanent jobs. McDermott said tenants should be able to move in by spring 2024.

This spring, work will begin on Tailor Row, a $25 million apartment complex coming to an underutilized parking lot off Hohman Avenue. Tailor Row will have 208 units, 6,600 square feet of retail space and an outdoor plaza.

Madison Lofts, the final downtown residential development, is planned for the northeast corner of Sibley Street and Hohman Avenue. The $15 million complex will be five stories tall and consist of about 55 residential units and 8,700 square feet of retail.

"All you have to do is drive down Hohman Avenue, over the bridge, and you see all these giant pillars coming out of the ground. It's really exciting to see," Ryan remarked.

McDermott said downtown developments account for $60 million of the $385 million worth of projects currently underway in Hammond. With all the new housing, the mayor said he has heard from multiple restaurateurs looking to bring their businesses to downtown Hammond.

None of the residential projects would be happening without the South Shore Line's West Lake Corridor commuter railroad expansion, McDermott said. The South Shore project will include two Hammond stations: a South Hammond station off 173rd street and the Hammond Gateway station, located about three blocks west of the city's current South Shore station. The city has also committed to constructing a third station downtown near the federal courthouse once the train is running.

Making lemonade out of lemons

The abrupt closure of emergency room services at Franciscan Health Hammond has put a wrench in some of the city's downtown redevelopment plans. McDermott has vocally opposed the move; the city even filed a lawsuit to keep the ER open but was ultimately unsuccessful.

Demolition has already begun on the 124-year-old hospital.

"I think it's emblematic of what's wrong with health care in America," McDermott said of the closure. "I don't believe in an America where if you're healthy you have great health care and if you're poor, too bad."

McDermott acknowledged that because the hospital is located near the state line, many patients probably came from Illinois and likely did not have private health care, meaning Franciscan had to rely on reimbursements from Illinois.

"I imagine the hospital located in Hammond, Indiana, isn't high on the priority list of Governor (J.B.) Pritzker when they're reimbursing hospitals," McDermott said.

Franciscan's closure has left Hammond, Lake County's largest city, without a full-service hospital. While patients in some parts of the city will be able to travel to Munster or Dyer for care, McDermott said, the closure will increase overall emergency response times and will limit health care options for residents in the nearby Calumet City.

Though Franciscan still owns the 20-acre property, McDermott said, one of the city's top goals is to get another ER established downtown.

"We're trying to make lemonade out of lemons," McDermott said.

McDermott closed his State of the City Address by thanking the Hammond Common Council and the city's many employees. McDermott is currently running unopposed for his sixth term in office.

"It's taken me 20 years to put together this amazing team. ... That's why Hammond's turned a corner," McDermott said, noting the city still has plenty more to get done. "I'm never going to be content as your mayor. ... There's always something to work on"

