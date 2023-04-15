Hammond Public Library grand reopening Interim Director Cornell White addresses attendees at the Hammond Public Library grand reopening.

HAMMOND — When Marty Wieglos walked through the front doors of the Hammond Public Library on Dec. 26 it looked "like Niagara Falls."

"Water was everywhere, there was still water running down the stairs," Wieglos, president of the Hammond Public Library Board, recalled. "It was horrible."

About 7:30 p.m. on Christmas, a sprinkler pipe on the second floor of the library burst, leaving the largest city in Lake County without a functioning public library.

Cornell White, interim director of the Hammond Public Library, said there was a cold snap that began to thaw right around Christmas. The change in temperature caused the ice that was plugging the pipe to shift and then the pipe "popped," White explained.

"Water was literally raining through light fixtures, all of the carpet was soaked throughout the whole building except for in the history room and the circulation manager's office," White said.

Three and-a-half months and about $1.75 million-worth of renovations later, the library looks as good as new.

The building partially reopened to the public March 30 and Thursday, city officials and library staff gathered for a "Grand Re-opening."

"We are just so excited to be back," said Amanda Horton, head of resource services for the library.

A race against time

Because it was Christmas day, no one was in the library when the pipe burst. Staff were first alerted by alarms that were set off by the sprinkler system malfunction. Wieglos said water was rushing out of the line at a rate of about 100 gallons a minute.

The damage continued to spread even after the Hammond Fire Department turned off the water main.

"If we could have moved those books immediately, I would say 70% would have been ok," White said. "But, we weren't able to move them fast enough because it was tons of books ... we were moving against time."

Water began to seep into the ceiling tiles, the carpeting and the walls. There were concerns about mildew, mold and even electrocution because of all the water that got into the light fixtures.

Wieglos said he knew he had to develop a "game plan" right away.

Library staff pivoted — moving programming online, reorganizing shelves and going through every single book to check for damage.

Between books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, the Hammond Public Library's collection includes about 400,000 materials. About 20,000 items were destroyed. White said some $60,000-worth of books were lost.

One of the most expensive losses was the libraries' server. Stored in the basement, both the $10,000 back-up server and the $60,000 main server were ruined.

The entire inside of the library was repainted, the cherry trim along the walls and the bottom five-feet of drywall had to be removed and replaced as did the library's flooring and the carpeting.

Located directly under the burst pipe, the computer lab was gutted. The walls had to be replaced, as did the plasma screen at the front of the room. Luckily, only a few computers were lost.

"The good news is, we're fully insured," Wieglos said.

The library worked with Liberty Mutual Insurance, Newman Construction Consulting and Dyer Construction Co Inc. to complete the repairs.

A 'safehouse' for the community

Established in 1903, the Hammond Public Library is the oldest library in Lake County. However, the library occupied a few other locations before finding its current home, at 564 State Street, in 1967. The building's last renovation was in 2002.

Over the years, Wieglos said the library has evolved to meet the changing needs of residents. The library offers American Sign Language classes, various clubs, Spanish classes, tax assistance, computer help and more.

During the closure, the library hosted online classes, book clubs and story times. Horton said it wasn't quite the same as being able to interact with visitors in-person. Residents were constantly calling to see when the library would reopen.

"We're not just a place for people to come in and check out books," Wieglos said. "This is a safehouse ... this is also a place where children who have no computers at home can come and do their school work, this is a place where the community can come and have events at no charge, this is a place where we teach many languages ... we are needed in our community."

Horton encouraged those who don't currently frequent the library to come check out the newly-restored space.

Calvin Bellamy, a retired attorney and the former CEO of Bank Calumet attended the grand reopening and said "it's really exciting when a public library opens or reopens, because it's a treasure-trove of information that can inform and excite the imagination."

"Whether a town is rich or poor, a public library is indispensable," Bellamy said.

A full list of all of the Hammond Public Libraries' upcoming events can be found at www.hammondlibrary.org/events.