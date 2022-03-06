As West Lake rail project moves forward, Hammond officials have concerns

HAMMOND — As the long-awaited West Lake Corridor Project moves forward, city officials have voiced concerns about a parking lot planned for the South Hammond station.

The West Lake Corridor Project would extend the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District’s existing rail service from Hammond to Dyer. The project will include two stations in Hammond: a South Hammond station off of 173rd street and the Hammond Gateway station, located about three blocks west of the city's current South Shore station.

During a Common Council meeting last week, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the proposed parking lot at the South Hammond station would be too large and is "absolutely being opposed by the city of Hammond." McDermott also shared concerns about the location of a retention pond at the Hammond Gateway station.

The South Hammond lot would have about 605 parking spaces, occupying the vacant land that was formerly a Monon Railroad rail yard, explained Michael Noland, president and general manager of NICTD. The lot will sit on both the north and south sides of 173rd street, extending about a block and a half in each direction.

McDermott said the size of the lot "seems very random," adding that the lot located off Ridge Road in Munster is only about 100 spaces.

“It’s a deal breaker for me," McDermott said.

The Hammond Gateway station will have about 742 spaces, and the Munster/Dyer station will have 875. City Engineer Dean Button said he would like to see the size of the South Hammond station lot halved, to about 300 spaces.

The surrounding neighborhood is very residential and natural, Button said. The city is concerned that the lot will disturb nearby residents and that the length of the lot will push commuters to park among the houses, rather than walk the distance to the station.

The furthest proposed parking space is about 1,100 feet from the station, Noland said. NICTD is committed to working with the city, using transit police to monitor parking and ensuring it does not spill into the neighborhood.

"That is why we built the parking to the size that we did, so we could avoid parking migrating to the streets," Noland said. "Reducing the size of the parking lot would put more strain on the potential that street parking would occur."

An individual analysis was done for each station to determine lot size. NICTD looked at expected ridership, population trends and train frequency to calculate the expected parking need, Noland explained. However, because train ridership has dropped throughout the pandemic, Button said the city is concerned the number of spots may be greater than demand.

"We expect that there is going to be some shifting in ridership trends, but we think we will be well-positioned to not only bring back much of the ridership we had before [the pandemic], but also compete with the car ridership that goes into Chicago,” Noland said. “We might not have the same person in the seat five days a week, but I could see us still being full everyday."

McDermott has also taken issue with the location of a retention pond at the Hammond Gateway station. The pond was originally located closer to the state line. After concerns about being able to acquire the necessary land, NICTD moved the pond to a spot near Gostlin Street and Sheffield Avenue.

Button said the pond's new location would cut into the transit-oriented development the city has planned. Hammond hopes to add commercial development and retail to the area surrounding the Gateway station, but with the pond, Button said 20% to 30% of the land would no longer be developable.

NICTD and the city have plans to discuss the project this week.

"We are open to a dialogue, and Hammond has been a good partner,” Noland said.

