Ball State honors alumna Annie Burns-Hicks, pioneering Hammond educator

The first black school teacher in Hammond's history was honored Friday by her college alma mater, Ball State University.

Annie Burns-Hicks received the President’s Medal of Distinction from Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns in recognition of her historic legal battle to become a teacher in her hometown of Hammond.

The award was presented at the end of Mearns' Fall Convocation address Friday morning at Emens Auditorium on the Muncie campus.

Mearns uses the annual speech to highlight Ball State successes, which this year include an increase in freshmen enrollment, record-breaking fundraising and the welcoming 81 new full-time faculty members to campus when classes resume on Monday.

Mearns concluded his remarks by sharing with faculty and staff the story of Burns-Hicks, 85, "whose courage and integrity exemplify the enduring values of the university," Ball State said in a news release announcing the award.

“Annie overcame extraordinary obstacles to pursue her passion of becoming a teacher,” Mearns said. “Awarding her this medal was a way for me, on behalf of our university, to honor her significant and unselfish contributions to her community and to our state.”

Burns-Hicks graduated from Ball State Teachers College in 1958. When she returned home to Hammond to teach, her application was ignored. Burns-Hicks sued the school city in federal court and won the legal battle in 1960.

Earlier this year, Hammond school officials approved the renaming of Maywood Elementary School — where Burns-Hicks attended school and taught for more than 40 years — as the Annie Burns-Hicks Elementary School.

Mearns said Burns-Hicks’ legacy endures in the lives of the thousands of students who were impacted by her life story and by her teaching in the classroom.

“She has left the school where she taught — and the community in which she was raised — in a much better place. And she is an enduring source of inspiration for all of us,” he said.