HAMMOND — The boy bounced the basketball steadily, taking his time to approach the newly hung hoop on the basketball courts at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

He tucked his arms toward his sides and squatted as he prepped for the shot. He hurled the ball toward the hoop.

The boy, no older than 12, was the second person to play ball at MLK Park when the courts reopened at 10 a.m. Saturday. Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., who made the first basket, shut them down in August after two shootings in the park.

McDermott shut down the courts indefinitely after the incidents of violence that resulted in the death of Jullius Brooks, 39, and two injuries. He said closing the courts was in the best interest of public safety at the time, and the community agreed.

"We cannot tolerate violence on these courts, in this neighborhood, in a park named after Martin Luther King Jr.," he said.

The park was initially set to reopen in late April but was delayed multiple times because of weather, officials said.

McDermott started making plans in December 2022 to reopen the courts but said the city would need to crack down on parking restrictions first. Many of the nearby streets allow parking for residents only. Police Chief William Short said the department will increase patrols in the area to monitor parking and promote safety. He said the department continues to use new technology to catch criminals and work with the community to make the city a safe place to live.

"We cannot allow fear to dominate our lives," Short said. "We must work together to create a safe environment."

The park has facilitated friendships and friendly competition since it opened some years ago, McDermott said. The park, across from Hammond Central High School and nestled behind City Hall, was rededicated in 2019 after a $3 million renovation. Among the new features: the courts, a new playground and a "freedom plaza," where an eternal flame burns in King's honor.

The adolescent was one of two or three kids who arrived at the park Saturday to shoot hoops. City officials hope that more children will soon do the same.

"The thing about a park is, it's a chance for kids to come together and build positive relationships," School City of Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said at the news conference. "Sports teaches you conflict resolution. It teaches you how to lose gracefully."

Multiple officials cited the need for productive avenues of conflict resolution for local youths to avoid possible instances of gun violence, especially among teenagers and young adults. Hammond schools haven't experienced direct gun violence, but a 16-year-old from Dolton brought a gun to Hammond Central High School in January and a group of elementary school students found a gun on a Hammond school bus in March.

"I can't dribble a ball, I'm too old," Pastor Herman A. Polk said jokingly at the news conference. "But I'm here to support the youth who come out here. We have to begin telling our young people that conflict resolution is not about guns. Thoughts and prayers come after. We need to take action before.

Councilman Barry Tyler Jr., D-3rd, said the violence is a "personal matter" for him. He lives a few blocks from the park and heard the gunshots that killed Brooks, who had been a classmate.

"The mayor shouldn't have had to make the decision to shut down this park in the first place," Tyler said. "I grew up playing in this park. A lot of Hammond legends started their journey in this park. This park means a lot to the community."

The young boy is an example of the kids who have and will hopefully nurture friendships and possible future careers at MLK Park.

After all, the boy made the basket.

