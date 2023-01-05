Battle over Hammond train bridge continues

HAMMOND — The Governor's Parkway bridge project, proposed to address the longstanding issue of stopped trains in Hessville, has divided Hammond residents.
Opponents say the bridge is not the best solution to the train problem because it would cut through a valuable natural area. Those in support say the project will make the city safer.
Residents have been battling the project for more than four years, but tensions have been on the rise recently. Representatives from an environmental advocacy group, the "Hessville Dune Dusters," have spoken at the past 14 Hammond Common Council meetings. When Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. prepared for Wednesday night's Mayor's Night Out community meeting, he knew that the train bridge would be the No. 1 topic of discussion.
"This year's an election year, and I’m hanging my hat on this one,” McDermott told the crowded Jean Shepard Community Center gym. “I don’t hate the environment, I hate stopped trains."
Though stopped trains are a problem throughout Hammond, McDermott said he receives the most complaints from the Hessville neighborhood. The mayor said rail companies are more powerful than city and state governments.
"The only thing I can do to deal with this problem is get you over it," he said.
The Hessville Dune Dusters say there is an alternate route: going under.
The best solution?
Ken Rosek, founder of the Hessville Dune Dusters, said the issue is not whether the city has a train problem, "the question is, What is the best solution?"
The Governor's Parkway train bridge would start at 173rd Street east of Parrish Avenue and end on 169th Street. The project includes a connection between Grand Avenue. The bridge would close two at-grade crossings of the Norfolk Southern line, one on Parrish and one on Arizona Avenue.
City Engineer Dean Button said the entire project is expected to cost about $14 million and will result in the removal of 400 to 500 trees.
Rosek said an underpass would be less intrusive and more effective. Munster recently completed an underpass at the Canadian National Railroad crossing at Calumet Avenue.
However, Button said an underpass would "easily" cost two times as much as the bridge. With about $7.5 million of state funding on the line, McDermott said, the city can't take any risks.
In 2017, the city sought Indiana Department of Transportation funding from a pool of money meant to fund railroad grade separation projects. The city has committed $2.5 million to the project and Norfolk Southern Railway is contributing about $500,000. As part of the grant agreement, INDOT will lead the project and Hammond will be a financial partner.
If Hammond restarts the process and pursues and underpass instead, McDermott said, "we'll be here 10 years from now, talking about that tunnel, looking for money, waiting for stopped trains. That's a promise."
“If I return this money, I’d be committing mayor malpractice."
Governor's Parkway is slated to go to bid in November, with construction beginning in 2024 and ending in 2025.
McDermott said the bridge will make Hammond safer, reducing response times for emergency vehicles and decreasing the risk of accidents between vehicles and trains. However, the Dune Dusters said one safety issue will not be adequately addressed: students climbing between stopped trains.
Morton High School and Scott Middle School sit off Grand Avenue, and Hess Elementary is farther south off Orchard Drive. To get to Morton from the bridge's connection on 169th Street, students would have to travel an additional half-mile; to get to Scott, they would have to go a mile.
Because of the added distance, Rosek said, kids would likely still go through the stopped trains. The parkway only benefits students who drive to school, making the area more car-dependent and less pedestrian-friendly.
"The weakness in this proposal, I acknowledge, is that the kids that want to walk down 173rd to Scott Middle School will still be tempted to do that," McDermott said.
Briar East Woods
Briar East Woods is a 32-acre-patch of forest near the "College Bound" water tower at Parrish Avenue and 169th Street. The Department of the Interior declared it to be "partially a remnant of the native sand dune and wetland swale ecosystem that existed in this portion of Hammond before the city's founding."
The Dune Dusters have been conducting regular cleanups at Briar East and would like to see the area turned into a proper park.
"We've got industry ... hazardous dumping, all that," Rosek said during an interview with the Times last year. "We are just surrounded by all this stuff and we've got this little patch of woods that means the world to this community and if you get rid of it, yes, damn it, it's going to reduce our quality of life."
The bridge will cut through about 12 acres of Briar East Woods, but Rosek fears that the rest of the forest is at risk.
Hammond's initial application for INDOT funding included the potential for creating about 50 housing units near the bridge. Button has said the residential development was included because INDOT was looking for projects that would spur economic growth. However, the city has no plans for creating housing in the area.
“There is not one parcel of redevelopment that’s planned in this project," McDermott said, and the bridge's location was selected because it disturbed the fewest number of homes. The city will have to acquire two houses to construct the bridge.
The city has promised to replant two trees for every one removed. An exact replanting location has not been selected, but Button said the city has multiple parks in need of trees — many were killed by the invasive emerald ash borer beetle.
Rosek said the train bridge battle "is not over." He plans on hosting more cleanups at Briar East and will continue to speak out against the bridge during Common Council meetings.