Battle over Hammond train bridge continues

Because of the added distance, Rosek said, kids would likely still go through the stopped trains. The parkway only benefits students who drive to school, making the area more car-dependent and less pedestrian-friendly.

"The weakness in this proposal, I acknowledge, is that the kids that want to walk down 173rd to Scott Middle School will still be tempted to do that," McDermott said.

Briar East Woods

Briar East Woods is a 32-acre-patch of forest near the "College Bound" water tower at Parrish Avenue and 169th Street. The Department of the Interior declared it to be "partially a remnant of the native sand dune and wetland swale ecosystem that existed in this portion of Hammond before the city's founding."

The Dune Dusters have been conducting regular cleanups at Briar East and would like to see the area turned into a proper park.

"We've got industry ... hazardous dumping, all that," Rosek said during an interview with the Times last year. "We are just surrounded by all this stuff and we've got this little patch of woods that means the world to this community and if you get rid of it, yes, damn it, it's going to reduce our quality of life."

The bridge will cut through about 12 acres of Briar East Woods, but Rosek fears that the rest of the forest is at risk.

Hammond's initial application for INDOT funding included the potential for creating about 50 housing units near the bridge. Button has said the residential development was included because INDOT was looking for projects that would spur economic growth. However, the city has no plans for creating housing in the area.

“There is not one parcel of redevelopment that’s planned in this project," McDermott said, and the bridge's location was selected because it disturbed the fewest number of homes. The city will have to acquire two houses to construct the bridge.

The city has promised to replant two trees for every one removed. An exact replanting location has not been selected, but Button said the city has multiple parks in need of trees — many were killed by the invasive emerald ash borer beetle.

Rosek said the train bridge battle "is not over." He plans on hosting more cleanups at Briar East and will continue to speak out against the bridge during Common Council meetings.