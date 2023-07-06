HAMMOND — Standing atop the cities' newest pedestrian bridge, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the project is "going to save lives."

As he spoke, cars and trucks sped off the Frank Borman Expressway — the Calumet Avenue pedestrian crossing, located right where Hammond bleeds into Munster, can be a treacherous spot for pedestrians.

"As soon as you would go to cross, you would have cars coming off the highway at highway speeds," McDermott said during a Wednesday afternoon ribbon cutting ceremony. "(If) you're out in the middle of that intersection when a car's coming around the corner, it could be a very dangerous situation."

However, the new bike bridge offers walkers and cyclists an alternative route — going over the traffic.

Completed around Memorial Day, the bridge is 500-feet-long and 13-feet-wide. It features a light blue metal frame, steel railings that resemble swaying reeds, benches and a bike maintenance station. Eventually, native plants will be added to the greenspace around the bridge and a signs that say "City of Hammond Little Calumet River Trail," will be installed.

The idea for the bridge came out of a letter McDermott received from a Munster resident. The resident said he was almost hit by a car while trying to cross the intersection with his family.

"It (the bridge) has turned a previously dangerous intersection into a safe place for our residents," Hammond Common Councilman Bill Emerson, D-4, said.

The new bridge is part of the city's ongoing effort to improve bike connectivity throughout the Region. The Little Calumet River Trail follows the river from Gary to Munster, though there is a gap in Griffith. The path connects to the Monon Trail right before Manor Avenue in Munster.

Between the Little Calumet, Wolf Lake, George Lake, Monon, Erie-Lackawana and Marquette Greenway trails, about 26.5 miles of a bike paths crisscross Hammond. In 2020, the League of American Bicyclists designated Hammond a "Bicycle Friendly Community." Valparaiso and LaPorte have also earned the designation. According to a 2020 news release announcing the bike friendly designation, almost every Hammond citizen lives within one mile of an off-road bike path. A map of all the city's existing and proposed trails can be found at gohammond.com under the 'Quick Links' tab.

Mitch Barloga, the active transportation manager for the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission, said Hammond has the best ratio of trails-to-residents in the state.

"This is the trail capital of Indiana," Barloga said.

Over the past 12 years, the city has constructed nine pedestrian bridges, and according to McDermott "number 10 is on the way." The city is currently designing a pedestrian bridge that would go over the Norfolk Southern train tracks that cross Grand Avenue near Scott Middle School.

The city worked with Gariup Construction Co., Beam, Longest and Neff, LLC. and Teska Associates, Inc. to complete the new bridge. The project cost about $6.2 million and was paid for with $5 million from the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding, $1 million from the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission and just over $200,000 from the Hammond Capital Improvement Board.

McDermott credited the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission, with kickstarting the Region's focus on bike trails.

Created by the Indiana General Assembly in 1980, the commission was tasked with addressing longstanding flooding issues along the main channel of the Little Calumet River, which stretches from the Illinois state line to Gary. The project involved the installation of miles and miles of levees. The commission decided to top the levees with pedestrian paths, resulting in about 16.8 miles of new trails.

"They didn't have to do that, but they did it and it gave us east-west connections that we never had before," McDermott said. "It opened up a whole world of possibilities for cyclists."

In an effort to honor both his work as the executive director of the Little Calumet River Basin and for the seven years he served on the Hammond City Council, McDermott presented Dan Repay with the key to the city during the Wednesday ribbon cutting ceremony. Repay left the common council in 2010 after accepting the executive director position.

McDermott said Repay and the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission have made the Region safer while improving resident's quality of life.

Commission member David Castellanos said he hopes other Northwest Indiana communities will follow Hammond's lead and install more pedestrian bridges and trails.

"We want to create one connected Region," Castellanos said.

