Bishop Noll seniors head to Holy Cross College with scholarships

HAMMOND | Two Bishop Noll Institute seniors will begin their freshman years this fall at Holy Cross College at Notre Dame, thanks in part to a special scholarship created for BNI graduates.
The Tyson Award is named after Holy Cross College President Rev. David T. Tyson, C.S.C., a 1966 Bishop Noll graduate. All applicants from Bishop Noll are considered, and there can be multiple winners each year. The award’s first recipient is Bishop Noll senior Jacqueline Milkowski, who said she felt blessed and grateful when she heard the news this winter.
“It really helped take away any of the nervousness or anxiety that I originally had about leaving home and starting college,” said Milkowski, of Hammond. “I am very excited to begin my first year at Holy Cross. I am confident that I will be prepared to succeed in my future.”
Milkowski also received the St. Andre Bessette Award, one of Holy Cross College’s prestigious signature scholarships.
Visiting the Holy Cross campus for the first time felt like walking into a new home, Milkowski said. The small campus, majors offered, friendly faces and atmosphere were the perfect fit for her.
Milkowski plans to study education and theology, and maybe even philosophy. At Bishop Noll, Milkowski participated in band, theater, speech and debate and served as a spiritual retreat leader.
“I have so many amazing memories from Noll and just being in high school in general,” she said. “I will miss going to football and basketball games, leading retreats, theater rehearsals after school, and all the great relationships I've made along the way with my classmates. I will miss my teachers who helped me and pushed me to do my very best. I admire my teachers because of all the hard work and sacrifices they make to ensure we get the best education possible.”
Bishop Noll is a family legacy for Milkowski whose mom, aunts, uncles and cousins all attended Bishop Noll.
“It was almost pre-determined that this was to be my high school,” she said. Milkowski’s mom, Joanne (Vetroczky) Hight, is a Bishop Noll alumna from the Class of 1984.
“Not only did I receive an excellent education at BNI, but I felt safe and a sense of family,” Hight said. The Bishop Noll faculty and staff were dedicated and caring and challenged Hight to believe in herself, others and God. She also made lifelong friends who shared her Catholic values instilled in them at Bishop Noll. Like her daughter, she cherishes her high school years.
Leslie Munoz, of Hammond, is the second Bishop Noll student to receive the Tyson Award and she also received the prestigious St. Andre Bessette Award. Munoz plans to study political science at Holy Cross and said she chose the college because of the people and atmosphere.
“I am looking forward to continuing my education and faith at Holy Cross,” she said. Munoz is the first person in her family to graduate from high school cum laude and will be the first one to go to college.
“My family did not have the same opportunities as I did, and I hope to make them proud by finishing my academic career.”
At Bishop Noll she was on the soccer team and in Campus Ministry for all four years. In addition, she was a member of band, student council, yearbook and French Club. She served as a spiritual retreat leader, and at her parish was a Eucharistic minister and a lector.
“Thanks to Bishop Noll, I am confident I am making the right decision to attend Holy Cross next semester,” she said.
For more information on enrolling at Bishop Noll for fall 2020, visit bishopnoll.org or email Director of Admissions Jeff Stur at jstur@bishopnoll.org. Call (219) 932-9058, ext. 1008.
