Bishop Noll seniors head to Holy Cross College with scholarships

“I have so many amazing memories from Noll and just being in high school in general,” she said. “I will miss going to football and basketball games, leading retreats, theater rehearsals after school, and all the great relationships I've made along the way with my classmates. I will miss my teachers who helped me and pushed me to do my very best. I admire my teachers because of all the hard work and sacrifices they make to ensure we get the best education possible.”

Bishop Noll is a family legacy for Milkowski whose mom, aunts, uncles and cousins all attended Bishop Noll.

“It was almost pre-determined that this was to be my high school,” she said. Milkowski’s mom, Joanne (Vetroczky) Hight, is a Bishop Noll alumna from the Class of 1984.

“Not only did I receive an excellent education at BNI, but I felt safe and a sense of family,” Hight said. The Bishop Noll faculty and staff were dedicated and caring and challenged Hight to believe in herself, others and God. She also made lifelong friends who shared her Catholic values instilled in them at Bishop Noll. Like her daughter, she cherishes her high school years.