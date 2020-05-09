Boy riding bike hit by car, sent to hospital, police say

HAMMOND — An 11-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Saturday afternoon, police said.
At 4:15 p.m. police were called to the 3600 block of 177th Place in Hammond, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg.
The child was on a bicycle and rode out on the roadway between cars and was struck by a vehicle, police reported.
The 11-year-old was taken to a local hospital and may have broken legs. No alcohol was involved in the crash and no charges are expected to be filed, Kellogg said.
Brian Christopher Taylor
Brian William Ferry
Darius Earl Pickett
Jose Angel Colon
Kenneth Mitchell Jen
Lawrence Howard Fentress III
Scott A. Williams
Victor David Rivera Jr.
Alaina R. Laskarin
Darryl Dewayne Walton
David Edwin Steadman
Marshawn Dante Martin
Rachel Lauren Peabody
Rance Gamal Mitchell
Ronnie Lawrence Jackson III
Roosevelt Bennett
Andrea Vicki Dean
Dameon Keith Pinkins
Jade Ashlee Szypyrka
Jeffrey Wardale Davis
Kali Joy Branchcomb
Oleg V. Fedosov
Robert Charles Hinshaw
Andre J.M. Jackson
Aaron Jacob Collins
Billy Don Borders III
Brandan Dakota Campbell
Brian Andrew Bice
Brian Xavier Celio
Carey Ray Crawford
Gerald Wilson Painter
Gerardo Armenta Gudino
Isaac David Harris
Jordan Tyler Wheeler
Kyle Lamar Hawkins
Arturo Gomez
Eric Anthony Dearing
Kenneth C. Miller
Lindsay Jordan Boston
Manuel M Razo Jr.
Mark Anthony McClom
Marty Allen Sowles
Niemah Christopher Crews
Steven McGruder
Jill Denise Deluna
Lawrence Charles Green
Kristalynn Marie Kallay
Ronald Glenn Kelley III
Hannah Olivia Kinnett
Amber Rose Kowal
Dorian Geovanni Lampton-Funches
Keith L Naide
Latanya Renee Snelling
Stephanie Denise Sturgell
Rory Alphonzo Walker
Steven Robert Webber
Shaquille L. Hughes
Brett Anthony Lewandowski
Cierra Angelique Biffle
David E. Clary
Duane Anthony Quinn
Grant Michael Shaughnessy
Robert A. Racich
Shaquille Lamarr Hughes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!