You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Boy riding bike hit by car, sent to hospital, police say
alert urgent

Boy riding bike hit by car, sent to hospital, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock
Times file photo

HAMMOND — An 11-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Saturday afternoon, police said. 

At 4:15 p.m. police were called to the 3600 block of 177th Place in Hammond, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg. 

The child was on a bicycle and rode out on the roadway between cars and was struck by a vehicle, police reported. 

The 11-year-old was taken to a local hospital and may have broken legs. No alcohol was involved in the crash and no charges are expected to be filed, Kellogg said. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts