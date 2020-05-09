Boy riding bike hit by car, sent to hospital, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND — An 11-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Saturday afternoon, police said.

At 4:15 p.m. police were called to the 3600 block of 177th Place in Hammond, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

The child was on a bicycle and rode out on the roadway between cars and was struck by a vehicle, police reported.

The 11-year-old was taken to a local hospital and may have broken legs. No alcohol was involved in the crash and no charges are expected to be filed, Kellogg said.

