Several students from City Baptist School in Hammond were taken to a Chicago hospital Tuesday afternoon after the bus they were riding in was involved in an accident on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway.

The school said six students were on the bus, and all were taken to a hospital for observation. Both the Illinois State Police and Chicago Fire Department said five students were transported by CFD ambulance after the "single vehicle rollover crash."

The fire department said the driver refused medical treatment at the scene.

Illinois State Police said officers responded to the accident, which occurred around 35th Street in the local lanes of northbound Interstate 94, at about 2:30 p.m. Two lanes were closed to traffic for about one hour as a result of the accident.

"The crash investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time," ISP said Wednesday morning.

City Baptist, a school operated by First Baptist Church of Hammond, issued the following statement after the accident:

“There was a City Baptist bus accident this afternoon. There were six students on the bus at the time of the accident. All six students were taken to the hospital for observation. No serious injuries have been reported. Parents and staff are at the hospital. The driver was not treated for injuries. Thank you for your prayers.”

