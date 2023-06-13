The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced that the South Shore Line crossing on Calumet Avenue in Hammond will close on or after June 19.

INDOT said the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District plans to close their railroad crossing, located between Gostlin Street and Chicago Street for approximately two weeks as the grade-level crossing is rebuilt.

The road is in the state's jurisdiction as U.S. 41. The official detour, using state roads, will follow Indiana 312, U.S. 12 and U.S. 20.