Car crashes into Dunkin' drive-thru; 2nd Hammond business damaged this week
Car crashes into Dunkin' drive-thru; 2nd Hammond business damaged this week

Police stock
File, The Times

HAMMOND — For the second time this week, a Hammond business was the victim of a vehicle crash.

At 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Dunkin’ in the 7300 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond, said police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

A vehicle going through the drive-thru lane accidentally accelerated, hitting the drive-thru screen and speaker. The business was partially damaged and the driver self-treated her minor injury. It was determined that alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash, Kellogg said.

Car crashes into Dairy Belle ice cream parlor; drive-thru blocked

On Monday, Hammond’s Dairy Belle was also met with calamity when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Calumet and 171st. The southbound vehicle veered off the road into Dairy Belle, striking a third vehicle in the drive-thru, according to Hammond police.

Part of Dairy Belle's awning fell and a large hole was smashed into the side of the building. Part of a window also appeared to be missing.

On Tuesday, the Hammond Dairy Belle Facebook page announced that it is closed until further notice until repairs can be made.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

