Car smashes into Hammond garage, lands sideways on top of classic Chevy

HAMMOND — No one was injured Monday when a car with five people inside apparently careened out-of-control and crashed into a garage, landing sideways on top of a classic 1941 Chevrolet street rod.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the Pontiac Grand Prix traveling westbound in the 900 block of 167th Street to cross into the eastbound lane, drive up the curb and over two small trees, push a large rock several feet, and smash through the front and side walls of the garage, and on top of the Chevy.

The Pontiac suffered extensive damage, including the loss of its rear window. Witnesses said individuals in the car climbed through the rear window hole to exit the vehicle.

Homeowner Jim Siple was out to dinner in Merrillville when the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. He was focused on finding someone to shore up his garage so the Pontiac could be removed.

Siple said he's lived in his home for 52 years. He said in that time 167th Street, adjacent to Concordia Cemetery, only has become more dangerous.

"This street is a natural drag strip. This street is terrible," Siple said. "People just drive stupid."