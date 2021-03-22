Career center students gain first-hand knowledge at new school

John Tobon, 18, from Calumet New Tech High School added, “It’s really cool, learning about technology. I plan to become an architect, so I’m learning about blueprints and laying out floor plans.”

Gutierrez stressed teamwork, communication, and reading technical documents. This particular building project, he said, involves working with 21 prime contractors, some of whom have subcontractors.

The new school will hold an estimated 2,000 students when it opens this fall, leaving Central and Morton as the two remaining high schools in Northwest Indiana’s largest school district. Clark and Gavit high schools will be closed, and Hammond High, just to the east of the new school, will be razed for a parking lot.

HCC Director Lauren Dado said students from the 10 school districts attending the career center “are seeing all the different kinds of skilled labor in construction. They’re seeing all levels, including pipefitting, electrical, and masonry, every kind of trade there.”

Dado said she hopes her students “find something within construction trades they want to pursue to become skilled area tradesmen and continue to improve our region.”

Located near the new high school, Hammond Career Center has 500 students.