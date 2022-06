Chemical agent used in arrest of Hammond woman charged with threatening a Lake County judge

HAMMOND — Police broke the windows of a Hammond woman's vehicle, deployed a chemical agent and arrested her after she threatened a Lake County judge, according to Indiana State Police.

The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division learned of reported threats made against a Lake County Juvenile Court Judge on Wednesday. An investigation identified 57-year-old Dorothy King as the suspect and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

ISP said King threatened to harm a judge as well as other staff and attorneys that work in the Lake County Juvenile Court.

At about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, State Police found King sitting in a parked vehicle on Carroll Street in Hammond. King tried to drive away, but Hammond Police and ISP used their squad cars to block her.

The officers deflated all four of King's tires. King still refused to exit the vehicle and became "agitated," according to ISP. Officers then broke the windows of her vehicle and deployed a chemical agent.

After the chemical agent was used, King exited the vehicle and was arrested by Hammond police. According to state police, she has been charged with three counts of intimidation, a level six felony and one count of intimation, a level five felony.

