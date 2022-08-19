Construction on apartment complex in downtown Hammond made complicated by remnants of old department store

HAMMOND — Work on the $25 million Tailor Row Apartment Complex planned for downtown Hammond has been made complicated by an existing foundation left behind by the former Goldblatt's department store.

Developed by ATG Real Estate, Tailor Row will bring 208 market-rate units to Hohman Avenue between Sibley and Rimbach streets. The bottom floor of the apartment complex will be filled with commercial space and will border an outdoor plaza.

Tailor Row will replace an underutilized parking lot that used to be the location of Goldblatt's Department Store. Goldblatt's declared bankruptcy in the early 1980s as competitors like Kmart and Sears began to cut into the discount chain's business.

Initial evaluations show the foundation of some old walls and a floor slab remain on the property. However, City Engineer Dean Button said more studies are needed to determine "what in fact is underground there."

During a Tuesday meeting, the Hammond Redevelopment Commission unanimously approved a proposal for geotechnical engineering and inspection services with Advanced Engineering Services not to exceed $20,000.

"That structure below ground is going to make construction of the foundation of these new apartment buildings very complicated," Button said. “We would be at risk if we did not address this."

The remnants of the Goldblatt's building could cause the new foundation to settle unevenly and sort of start to tip, Button explained.

While developers originally hoped to begin construction on Tailor Row this fall, the remaining foundation has pushed the groundbreaking to next spring, Hammond Director of Economic Development Anne Anderson said.

Tailor Row is part of the larger redevelopment efforts underway in downtown Hammond which include straightening the curve that aligns Rimbach Street with Fayette Street and redesigning Hohman Avenue to bring the street down to one travel lane in each direction with a shared bike lane, additional street parking and new sidewalks.

Two other apartment complexes are also coming to the downtown. The former Bank Calumet building at 5231 Hohman Ave. is slated to undergo a $24 million redesign that will include over 100 residential units and 7,000 square-feet of retail.

And five-story complex called Madison Lofts, is planned for the northeast corner of Sibley Street and Hohman Avenue. Madison Lofts will have about 55 residential units and 87,000 square-feet of retail.

Anderson said the Tailor Row construction will likely take about a year.