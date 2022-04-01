Construction to begin on downtown Hammond, Hessville

HAMMOND — After years of preparation, two major corridor construction projects are set to break ground in Hammond on Monday.

In 2018, the city hired city planner Jeff Speck to help reimagine downtown Hammond. The city released a Downtown Master Plan in 2020, which includes reconstructing Hohman Avenue from Sibley Street to Russell Street.

Construction on Hohman Avenue will start Monday. The street will be brought down to one travel lane in each direction with a shared bike lane; 40 spaces of angled parking down the center of Hohman; parallel parking on both sides of the street; 8-foot and 11-foot sidewalks on either side of Hohman; decorative lighting with banner arms; and large, fast-growing trees along curb lines and down the center of Hohman.

The city will also be realigning Rimbach Street with Fayette Street, straightening out the Rimbach's current curve. The realignment will discourage speeding and facilitate the creation of Rimbach Plaza, an outdoor gathering space that will sit in front of the 208-unit Rimbach Square apartment complex also coming to downtown Hammond.

Rimbach Square will complement the West Lake Corridor commuter rail extension, which will include a stop just a few blocks away. The city also has housing planned for the northeast corner of Sibley Street and Hohman Avenue, as well as for the former Bank Calumet building.

The goal of both the Hohman reconstruction and the Rimbach realignment is to slow traffic, making the area more pedestrian friendly while bringing more business to downtown.

According to a news release from the city, the downtown will remain open during the reconstruction, though "motorists should expect detours to impact travel along Hohman Avenue."

The city is kicking off another project on Monday in the Hessville neighborhood.

In an effort to slow traffic on Kennedy Avenue, the city is widening sidewalks and cutting the road down to two lanes between 164th Place and 169th Street.

"We took the principles we learned from Jeff Speck in downtown Hammond/Hohman Avenue and applied them to downtown Hessville/Kennedy Avenue,” Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said in the news release, adding that the goal is to "improve the business climate in Hessville."

The two project's combined cost is $12.5 million, funded largely through the $51.39 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding Hammond received.

Both projects are expected to be largely complete by the end of this year, though some minor landscaping could carry over into 2023.

"Hammond’s new emblem for 2022 is the hard hat,” McDermott said. "I’m excited about what the future brings for both our downtown economic areas."

